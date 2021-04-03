Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 03/04/2021

Eddie Benjamin Releases Debut EP + Video Starring Maddie Ziegler

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging as 2021s most thrilling breakthrough artist, enigmatic singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin unveils his debut Emotional EP today. Alongside the projects arrival, he premiered the music video for the song Speechless earlier today.
The clip is directed by Audrey Ellis Fox (Rina Sawayama, My Chemical Romance) and co-stars Maddie Ziegler. It unveils a show-stopping choreographed interpretation of the meditative ballads sparse sonics and soulful lyrics. Released late last year, the song itself has earned acclaim, with Wonderland Magazine fittingly describing it as dreamy. Says Eddie, the story is about an important moment in a relationship where you feel like youre nearing the breaking point and how we sometimes go to crazy measures to show and prove our love.

Elsewhere on the EP, he gets funky for the disruptively addicting title track Emotional. Strutting along on a wild wah-drenched riff, it culminates on the instantly catchy chant, Youre making me emotional, and I dont get emotional. Then, theres Diamond Eyes with Sia. Together, their voices entwine in a fascinating and fiery call-and-response as the hook glows brightly. Additionally, he puts his own spin on the Amy Winehouse classic Back To Black. Just last week, Eddie revealed an intimate live performance video of the cover, recorded in New York. Sitting alone at piano solo in the accompanying performance, his dynamic and enthralling vocals take center stage. Watch it BELOW.

With each release, Eddie Benjamin continues to leave a mark and receive critical praise for his spellbinding take on pop. In February, he revealed his first ever official music video for the stand-alone single Running Away From Home which Paper Magazine exclaimed was Eddie fully coming into his own. Kicking off the year, People named him among The Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape in 2021 and raved, This artist will leave you Speechless. He graced the winter 2020-2021 cover of Wonderland. Magazine who wrote, His first few tracks have already demonstrated his range, both sonically and lyrically, as an artist. Meanwhile, Flaunt Magazine called him Your favorite artists favorite artist. Its not hard to see why.

Emotional Track List:
1. Diamond Eyes ft Sia
2. Emotional
3. Back To Black
4. Speechless

Rotating between an arsenal of instruments with punchy proficiency and singing with spotlight-grabbing swagger, Eddie Benjamin brings kaleidoscopic color to popular music. The 19-year-old Australia-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer channels fresh fire through a classic approach. Playing in jazz clubs since he was in grade school with players twice his age, he later sparked a buzz online, sharing viral covers generating millions of views, these uploads soon caught the attention of fellow Australian native, Sia. Moving to Los Angeles shortly after, he found himself in the studio working on major releases behind-the-scenes. He has quietly become the ultimate secret weapon for some of the biggest superstars in the world as Sia, Meghan Trainor, Ryan Tedder, Labrinth, and even b have all called on him to collaborate, entrusting him as a creative voice. Over the past year, he turned heads with Justin Bieber, who dubbed him the next generation and the next up to crush the world. Justin also featured Eddie prominently in his documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. With his debut EP Emotional, Eddie Benjamin is ready to fully introduce himself to the world.






