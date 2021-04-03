Norah Jones Releases New Live Version Of 'Don't Know Why' From Live Album, 'Til We Meet Again





Recorded between 2017-2019 in the U.S., France, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina, the 14 songs featured on Til We Meet Again span Jones entire career from Come Away With Me (Dont Know Why, Ive Got To See You Again, Cold, Cold Heart), 2004s Feels Like Home (Sunrise, Those Sweet Words), 2012s



The track listing for Til We Meet Again is as follows:

Cold, Cold

Recorded



It Was You (Norah Jones)

Recorded



Begin Again (Norah Jones/Emily Fiskio)

Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France



Those Sweet Words (Lee Alexander/Richard Julian)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Ive Got To See You Again (Jesse Harris)

Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France



After The Fall (Norah Jones/Brian Burton)

Recorded April 8, 2018 at Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy



Ill Be Gone (Pete Remm)

Recorded December 9, 2019 at Espaço das Américas, São Paulo, Brazil



Just A

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Falling (Norah Jones/Rodrigo Amarante)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Tragedy (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Sunrise (Norah Jones/Lee Alexander)

Recorded December 16, 2019 at Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina



Flipside (Norah Jones/Pete Remm)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Dont Know Why (Jesse Harris)

Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France





Recorded May 23, 2017 at Fox Theatre Detroit, Detroit, MI

Produced by



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Norah Jones has released a new live version of Dont Know Why, the second single from the singer, songwriter, and pianists first-ever live album Til We Meet Again, which comes out April 16 on Blue Note Records. Written by Jesse Harris, Dont Know Why was the hit song of Jones phenomenal 2002 debut Come Away With Me, which swept the 2003 GRAMMY Awards winning eight awards including all four top categories. The new live version of Dont Know Why was recorded in 2018 at Live au Campo in Perpignan, France with Pete Remm on organ, Christopher Thomas on bass, and Brian Blade on drums.Recorded between 2017-2019 in the U.S., France, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina, the 14 songs featured on Til We Meet Again span Jones entire career from Come Away With Me (Dont Know Why, Ive Got To See You Again, Cold, Cold Heart), 2004s Feels Like Home (Sunrise, Those Sweet Words), 2012s Little Broken Hearts (After The Fall), 2016s Day Breaks (Flipside, Tragedy), as well as her more recent singles series (It Was You, Begin Again, Just A Little Bit, Falling, and Ill Be Gone). The album closes with Jones stunning solo piano performance of Soundgardens Black Hole Sun. Additional musicians featured on the album include bassist Jesse Murphy, guitarist Jesse Harris, flutist Jorge Continentino, and percussionist Marcelo Costa. Til We Meet Again can be pre-ordered now on vinyl, CD, or digital download.The track listing for Til We Meet Again is as follows:Cold, Cold Heart (Hank Williams)Recorded September 20, 2018 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, CAIt Was You (Norah Jones)Recorded September 28, 2018 at Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CABegin Again (Norah Jones/Emily Fiskio)Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, FranceThose Sweet Words (Lee Alexander/Richard Julian)Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilIve Got To See You Again (Jesse Harris)Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, FranceAfter The Fall (Norah Jones/Brian Burton)Recorded April 8, 2018 at Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, ItalyIll Be Gone (Pete Remm)Recorded December 9, 2019 at Espaço das Américas, São Paulo, BrazilJust A Little Bit (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda/Brian Blade/Christopher Thomas)Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilFalling (Norah Jones/Rodrigo Amarante)Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilTragedy (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda)Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilSunrise (Norah Jones/Lee Alexander)Recorded December 16, 2019 at Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, ArgentinaFlipside (Norah Jones/Pete Remm)Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilDont Know Why (Jesse Harris)Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France Black Hole Sun (Chris Cornell)Recorded May 23, 2017 at Fox Theatre Detroit, Detroit, MIProduced by Norah Jones and Jamie Landry. Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described moody little record that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner. She has sold 50 million albums and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albumsFeels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), and Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020)as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper who released their second LP Sister in 2020. The 2010 compilation Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Outkast, Herbie Hancock, and Foo Fighters. Since 2018 Jones has been releasing a series of singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Thomas Bartlett, Tarriona Tank Ball, Rodrigo Amarante, and Brian Blade, some of which were compiled on the 2019 singles collection Begin Again.



