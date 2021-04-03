Norah Jones Releases New Live Version Of 'Don't Know Why' From Live Album, 'Til We Meet Again

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Norah Jones has released a new live version of Dont Know Why, the second single from the singer, songwriter, and pianists first-ever live album Til We Meet Again, which comes out April 16 on Blue Note Records. Written by Jesse
Harris, Dont Know Why was the hit song of Jones phenomenal 2002 debut Come Away With Me, which swept the 2003 GRAMMY Awards winning eight awards including all four top categories. The new live version of Dont Know Why was recorded in 2018 at Live au Campo in Perpignan, France with Pete Remm on organ, Christopher Thomas
on bass, and Brian Blade on drums.
Recorded between 2017-2019 in the U.S., France, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina, the 14 songs featured on Til We Meet Again span Jones entire career from Come Away With Me (Dont Know Why, Ive Got To See You Again, Cold, Cold Heart), 2004s Feels Like Home (Sunrise, Those Sweet Words), 2012s Little
Broken Hearts (After The Fall), 2016s Day Breaks (Flipside, Tragedy), as well as her more recent singles series (It Was You, Begin Again, Just A Little
Bit, Falling, and Ill Be Gone). The album closes with Jones stunning solo piano performance of Soundgardens Black Hole Sun. Additional musicians featured on the album include bassist Jesse
Murphy, guitarist Jesse
Harris, flutist Jorge
Continentino, and percussionist Marcelo Costa. Til We Meet Again can be pre-ordered now on vinyl, CD, or digital download.
The track listing for Til We Meet Again is as follows:
Cold, Cold Heart
(Hank Williams)
Recorded September
20, 2018 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa
Rosa, CA
It Was You (Norah Jones)
Recorded September
28, 2018 at Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA
Begin Again (Norah Jones/Emily Fiskio)
Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France
Those Sweet Words (Lee Alexander/Richard Julian)
Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Ive Got To See You Again (Jesse Harris)
Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France
After The Fall (Norah Jones/Brian Burton)
Recorded April 8, 2018 at Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy
Ill Be Gone (Pete Remm)
Recorded December 9, 2019 at Espaço das Américas, São Paulo, Brazil
Just A Little
Bit (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda/Brian Blade/Christopher Thomas)
Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Falling (Norah Jones/Rodrigo Amarante)
Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Tragedy (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda)
Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Sunrise (Norah Jones/Lee Alexander)
Recorded December 16, 2019 at Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Flipside (Norah Jones/Pete Remm)
Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Dont Know Why (Jesse Harris)
Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France
Black
Hole Sun (Chris Cornell)
Recorded May 23, 2017 at Fox Theatre Detroit, Detroit, MI
Produced by Norah Jones
and Jamie Landry.
Norah Jones
first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described moody little record that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner. She has sold 50 million albums and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albumsFeels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late
(2007), The Fall (2009), Little
Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), and Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020)as well as albums with her collective bands The Little
Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha
Dobson and Catherine Popper who released their second LP Sister in 2020. The 2010 compilation
Featuring Norah Jones
showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Outkast, Herbie Hancock, and Foo Fighters. Since 2018 Jones has been releasing a series of singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Thomas
Bartlett, Tarriona Tank Ball, Rodrigo Amarante, and Brian Blade, some of which were compiled on the 2019 singles collection Begin Again.