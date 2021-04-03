Au/Ra & Alan Walker Release Their Version Of 'Dead Girl' - Plus Video



Written at home in Antigua, Dead Girl! is an upbeat alternative pop song with a haunting yet playful melody and lyrically, it discusses how its okay to feel different and not to judge ourselves for it.



Au/Ra says; I wrote Dead Girl! when I was feeling especially out of place when I came back home. Being away for a while left me feeling disconnected from a lot of people. I think of myself as a pretty introverted, sometimes anxious person - feeling out of place isnt new. I was so done with judging myself and feeling judged. I felt that especially during high school, so I really channelled all that grrrr energy into the song. So, its about being okay with feeling different, unapologetically, and feeling, in a sense, dead to the people that dont understand you.



Making waves with her electronic alt-pop anthems Top40-Charts.com

With a boisterous bag of future bangers, shes ready to take on the world. - NME

Her exuberant songs are pure youthful energy- Clash

One of the year's most sought-after voices in dance and pop music - The Line Of Best Fit

Shes crafted an ethereal aesthetic to match her dark, airy electro-pop tunes - Wonderland



Ibiza-born to German parents and raised in Antigua, songwriter Au/Ra has created a unique and powerfully emotive world, filled with innovative original songs that explore the dark nature of humanity via strong melodies, evocative song-writing and transcendent production. Her musical universe is one that is expansive, exemplified by her impressive collaborations. Her single before Ideas was



Au/Ras astute, honest and exhilarating song-writing and her real and relatable storytelling is inherent in everything she does creatively. From concept to fully realised product, every track and video has a distinctive plot, and creatively, she has a need to use art to make sense of the world around her. Aware that her fans are all experiencing similar things, from mental health issues, existentialism or her generations complex relationship with social media, her music is the embodiment to Gen Zs hopes and fears.

Look out for further new music from Au/Ra soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Au/Ra and Alan Walker today release their version of her enchanting new single Dead Girl! , which is available now via RCA Records.Written at home in Antigua, Dead Girl! is an upbeat alternative pop song with a haunting yet playful melody and lyrically, it discusses how its okay to feel different and not to judge ourselves for it.Au/Ra says; I wrote Dead Girl! when I was feeling especially out of place when I came back home. Being away for a while left me feeling disconnected from a lot of people. I think of myself as a pretty introverted, sometimes anxious person - feeling out of place isnt new. I was so done with judging myself and feeling judged. I felt that especially during high school, so I really channelled all that grrrr energy into the song. So, its about being okay with feeling different, unapologetically, and feeling, in a sense, dead to the people that dont understand you.Making waves with her electronic alt-pop anthems Top40-Charts.comWith a boisterous bag of future bangers, shes ready to take on the world. - NMEHer exuberant songs are pure youthful energy- ClashOne of the year's most sought-after voices in dance and pop music - The Line Of Best FitShes crafted an ethereal aesthetic to match her dark, airy electro-pop tunes - WonderlandIbiza-born to German parents and raised in Antigua, songwriter Au/Ra has created a unique and powerfully emotive world, filled with innovative original songs that explore the dark nature of humanity via strong melodies, evocative song-writing and transcendent production. Her musical universe is one that is expansive, exemplified by her impressive collaborations. Her single before Ideas was Ghost with Alan Walker, which was part of the Death Stranding soundtrack and has been streamed over 32 million times on Spotify alone. Panic Room, her platinum selling hit, which has since gone viral on TikTok more than once, was later remixed by Camelphat and stayed in the Top 40 for 9 weeks alongside being streamed 122 million times on Spotify. She has recently featured on Jax Jones single i miss u, which she performed alongside him on Little Mix The Search and was playlisted at Radio 1, Capitol and Kiss FM, selling over 5.5 million copies worldwide and charting in the Top 25 in the UK.Au/Ras astute, honest and exhilarating song-writing and her real and relatable storytelling is inherent in everything she does creatively. From concept to fully realised product, every track and video has a distinctive plot, and creatively, she has a need to use art to make sense of the world around her. Aware that her fans are all experiencing similar things, from mental health issues, existentialism or her generations complex relationship with social media, her music is the embodiment to Gen Zs hopes and fears.Look out for further new music from Au/Ra soon.



