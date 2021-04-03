iLL Blu Release Mixtape & Single Ft. Mostack 'Bang Boogie'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-faceted London production duo iLL BLU have dropped the hotly anticipated debut mixtape THE BLUPRiNT today. In line with the release, the pair have also unveiled their new single Bang Boogie featuring North London rapper MoStack.
THE BLUPRiNT showcases iLL BLUs sonic diversity and features previously singles including Chop My Money ft Krept & Konan, Loski & ZieZie, Magic ft. OFB (Bandokay & Double
Lz), Routine Check ft The Mitchell Brothers & Sneakbo
and Dumpa ft. M24 & Unknown T which have seen playlist adds at BBC 1Xtra and chart positions in the Official UK singles chart. The project also features a host of heavyweight collaborations from some of the freshest UK talent including Wretch 32, Donaeo, Central Cee, MoStack, ZieZie, Sneakbo
and more. iLL BLU share: The BLUPRiNT is a musical journey that documents an 11 Year story of the continuous vibes we have invigorated to the people on the dance floor.
Since 2008, iLL BLU have continued to push the envelope and have garnered over 50 million streams on Spotify alone. The duo were the masterminds behind Chop My Money ft Krept & Konan, ZieZie
and Loski and have been working with the likes of Geko, JP Cooper, Not3s, Headie One, IAMDDB and Young T & Bugsey. Along with this the pair have worked closely with MoStack
on his hit singles Liar Liar and What I Wanna as well as producing 9 tracks on his certified Silver
Stacko album which reached #3 in the UK charts including Shine Girl ft. Stormzy. The producers have gone far beyond their UK Funky origins, branching out across the scene to become a staple name in UK rap and drill.
The project not only serves as a celebration of their finely-tuned production abilities, but also showcases the evolution of their sound so far. Set to add to the duos success, iLL BLUs debut mixtape THE BLUPRiNT and new single Bang Boogie ft MoStack
is out now! Check it out HERE.
THE BLUPRiNT Tracklist
1. Ready 2 Rave (Interlude)
2. Bang Boogie
(feat. MoStack)
3. Chop My Money (feat. Krept & Konan, Loski & ZieZie)
4. Talk 2 Me (feat. Donaeo, Sneakbo
& Aisa)
5. Magic (feat OFB, Bandokay & Double
Lz)
6. Dumpa (feat. M24 & Unknown T)
7. Routine Check 2.0 (feat. The Mitchell Brothers & Sneakbo)
8. Lock Arf?? (Interlude)
9. Burn One (feat. Loick Essien, 169 & Wretch 32)
10. Show & Tell (feat. Aida Lae & Jillionaire)
11. Got 2 Go (feat. Dolapo)
12. Go Time (feat. Ay Em, Geko, ZieZie
& C.Tangana)
13. Nah (iLL BLU x DJ Win feat Zeph)
14. Roots
(Interlude)
15. Ride or Die (feat. Nia V).