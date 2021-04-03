iLL Blu Release Mixtape & Single Ft. Mostack 'Bang Boogie'





15. Ride or Die (feat. Nia V). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-faceted London production duo iLL BLU have dropped the hotly anticipated debut mixtape THE BLUPRiNT today. In line with the release, the pair have also unveiled their new single Bang Boogie featuring North London rapper MoStack.THE BLUPRiNT showcases iLL BLUs sonic diversity and features previously singles including Chop My Money ft Krept & Konan, Loski & ZieZie, Magic ft. OFB (Bandokay & Double Lz), Routine Check ft The Mitchell Brothers & Sneakbo and Dumpa ft. M24 & Unknown T which have seen playlist adds at BBC 1Xtra and chart positions in the Official UK singles chart. The project also features a host of heavyweight collaborations from some of the freshest UK talent including Wretch 32, Donaeo, Central Cee, MoStack, ZieZie, Sneakbo and more. iLL BLU share: The BLUPRiNT is a musical journey that documents an 11 Year story of the continuous vibes we have invigorated to the people on the dance floor.Since 2008, iLL BLU have continued to push the envelope and have garnered over 50 million streams on Spotify alone. The duo were the masterminds behind Chop My Money ft Krept & Konan, ZieZie and Loski and have been working with the likes of Geko, JP Cooper, Not3s, Headie One, IAMDDB and Young T & Bugsey. Along with this the pair have worked closely with MoStack on his hit singles Liar Liar and What I Wanna as well as producing 9 tracks on his certified Silver Stacko album which reached #3 in the UK charts including Shine Girl ft. Stormzy. The producers have gone far beyond their UK Funky origins, branching out across the scene to become a staple name in UK rap and drill.The project not only serves as a celebration of their finely-tuned production abilities, but also showcases the evolution of their sound so far. Set to add to the duos success, iLL BLUs debut mixtape THE BLUPRiNT and new single Bang Boogie ft MoStack is out now! Check it out HERE.THE BLUPRiNT Tracklist1. Ready 2 Rave (Interlude)2. Bang Boogie (feat. MoStack)3. Chop My Money (feat. Krept & Konan, Loski & ZieZie)4. Talk 2 Me (feat. Donaeo, Sneakbo & Aisa)5. Magic (feat OFB, Bandokay & Double Lz)6. Dumpa (feat. M24 & Unknown T)7. Routine Check 2.0 (feat. The Mitchell Brothers & Sneakbo)8. Lock Arf?? (Interlude)9. Burn One (feat. Loick Essien, 169 & Wretch 32)10. Show & Tell (feat. Aida Lae & Jillionaire)11. Got 2 Go (feat. Dolapo)12. Go Time (feat. Ay Em, Geko, ZieZie & C.Tangana)13. Nah (iLL BLU x DJ Win feat Zeph)14. Roots (Interlude)15. Ride or Die (feat. Nia V).



