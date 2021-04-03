Australian Singer/Songwriter Tassia Zappia With Debut Single 'You Don't Want Me'





Tassia Zappia, Italian born in Melbourne, doesnt gloss over the little things in her music. She approaches her lyrics with a keen eye for detail only amplified by her show-stopping delivery, outsized vocal flare, and free spirit. Listening to the Australian singer and songwriter can feel like being in the room right next to her during some momentous turning point.

About You Dont Want Me, she shared, I wrote the song about the first guy I tripped hard on. Its just so real, I felt those lyrics. When youre completely and utterly in love but this person doesnt want you, theres nothing worse. Musically, we dove into my roots and merged those with a modern vibe to mix two worlds together.

As a kid, Tassia discovered Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand, and Frank Sinatra through her parents, developing an appreciation for super old school classics. Feeling like an outsider, she turned to poetry and music. By 12-years-old, she began writing songs. She discovered Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill and incorporated all of these inspirations into a raw, unfiltered, and soulful style. In 2019, she took a trip to Los Angeles for a music camp that wasnt all it was cracked up to be. Instead, it felt like Fyre Fest, but she ended up with her first break, nevertheless. After performing her original composition WHEN I WAS FOUR during a visit from chart-topping songwriter Heidi Rojas [Little Mix, Cheryl Cole], she left the audience in tears. Rojas asked for Tassias phone number, and they met for coffee a few days later. The following day Heidi took Tassia to a session with Lauren Christy, formerly of The Matrix [Avril Lavigne, David Bowie, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Rihanna], and this led to Tassia signing a development deal with Heidi and Laurens production company. Along the way, she inked a deal with Republic and crafted her debut single You Dont Want Me.




