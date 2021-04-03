Australian Singer/Songwriter Tassia Zappia With Debut Single 'You Don't Want Me'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Melbourne singer songwriter Tassia Zappia introduces herself with the debut single and music video You Dont Want Me via Republic Records. Listen to You Dont Want Me. With a combination of throwback reverence and fresh and fiery energy, Tassia immediately asserts herself as an artist to watch.
Tassia Zappia, Italian born in Melbourne, doesnt gloss over the little things in her music. She approaches her lyrics with a keen eye for detail only amplified by her show-stopping delivery, outsized vocal flare, and free spirit. Listening to the Australian singer and songwriter can feel like being in the room right next to her during some momentous turning point.
About You Dont Want Me, she shared, I wrote the song about the first guy I tripped hard on. Its just so real, I felt those lyrics. When youre completely and utterly in love but this person doesnt want you, theres nothing worse. Musically, we dove into my roots and merged those with a modern vibe to mix two worlds together.
As a kid, Tassia discovered Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand, and Frank Sinatra
through her parents, developing an appreciation for super old school classics. Feeling
like an outsider, she turned to poetry and music. By 12-years-old, she began writing songs. She discovered Amy Winehouse
and Lauryn Hill
and incorporated all of these inspirations into a raw, unfiltered, and soulful style. In 2019, she took a trip to Los Angeles for a music camp that wasnt all it was cracked up to be. Instead, it felt like Fyre Fest, but she ended up with her first break, nevertheless. After performing her original composition WHEN I WAS FOUR during a visit from chart-topping songwriter Heidi
Rojas [Little Mix, Cheryl Cole], she left the audience in tears. Rojas asked for Tassias phone number, and they met for coffee a few days later. The following day Heidi
took Tassia to a session with Lauren
Christy, formerly of The Matrix
[Avril Lavigne, David
Bowie, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Rihanna], and this led to Tassia signing a development deal with Heidi
and Laurens production company. Along the way, she inked a deal with Republic and crafted her debut single You Dont Want Me.
tassiazappia.lnk.to/YDWMPR