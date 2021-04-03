Major Murphy's New Album Access Out Today



Listen to and order

On April 11, Major Murphy will perform

Recorded at Russian Recording in Bloomington, IN between late 2018 and early 2020 with Mike Bridavsky and Ben Lumsdaine,



Read about the myriad influences that went into



In five years, Major Murphy has evolved from three jamming roommates into the four piece it is now. Bound by a love for bands from Wings to Junip, Bullard, Voortman and Warren plucked their band name out of an extraterrestrial themed book, and, with the help of Winspear, got off the ground releasing two home recorded EPs in 2015 and 2017. The bands debut LP No. 1 was soon to follow in 2018, and was praised for its easy, gorgeous harmonies, shimmering production, and timeless subject matter by Gorilla vs. Bear. Together, with the help of longtime collaborator but newly minted member, Chad Houseman,



PRAISE FOR MAJOR MURPHY & ACCESS:

"A feat of endurance that has frontman Jacob Bullard and his bandmates working toward a more patient and empathetic existence through crescendoing repetition.- The FADER

"The Michigan quartet's light-footed indie rock has a timeless, universal feel."- Uncut

"A chugging and expansive rocker built around some indelible harmonies between Jacob Ballard and Jacki Warren and a sweeping sense of forward momentum."- Stereogum

"Fans of Galaxie 500 and the

"Twisting fuzzy riffs and somnambulistic hooks around songs that split the difference between Pavement and Emitt Rhodes."- Guitar Magazine

Jagged and anthemic...fuzzier and way more ambitious than what came before.- Vice

Slow-building widescreen indie rock.- Brooklyn Vegan

"It starts with a chugging guitar that feels like a bit of a throwback to early 2000s alt-rock, but Bullards words are fraught with the worries and desires that are brought on by living in the modern age."- Beats Per Minute

"If you're a fan of big, ecstatic indie that'll take you back to the freest moments of your adolescence, you're going to want to tune into Access."- Gigwise

"A greatly consistent record... it's got teenage promise with mature and strong songwriting soaked in beautiful harmonies."- Bad Luck Magazine

"A chugging, slow burning triumph, the pulsing drums are intersected by razor sharp guitars and the same dreampop magic hour harmonies of the 70s Laurel Canyon scene."- Secret Meeting

"A dreamy, retro-fuelled release that leaves you encased in its sound."- Love



ACCESS ​TRACKLIST:

1. Access

2. Attention

3. In the Meantime

4. Unfazed

5. Real

6. Rainbow

7. Tear It Apart

8. Flower

9. Blind



Website​: ​www.majormurphy.com

Facebook: ​https://www.facebook.com/majormurphyband

Instagram: ​https://www.instagram.com/majormurphy

Twitter: ​https://twitter.com/majormurphyband

