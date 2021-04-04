Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 04/04/2021

Seay Lights The World With Her New Immersive Single EP And Video, "Dream Illumination" In Dolby Atmos, 3D Binaural, And Ultra HD

Seay Lights The World With Her New Immersive Single EP And Video, "Dream Illumination" In Dolby Atmos, 3D Binaural, And Ultra HD
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning evocative songstress SEAY is set to release on May 14, 2021, her immersive single EP and video, DREAM ILLUMINATION, in 3 listening formats: Dolby Atmos, 3D Binaural, Ultra HD. Her goal she says is "to uplift and to inspire listeners to immerse themselves in the light of life, love, the imagination, and to rediscover themselves and each other." Along with the music, Seay is also releasing a video of DREAM ILLUMINATION in High Definition Binaural created by award-winning Romanian filmmaker Andrea Petcu. The single was written, recorded and performed by SEAY at her Illumination Studios and mixed with the support of pioneering award-winning engineers, Emmy-nominated Jeff Silverman and Grammy- winning, P.A. Deepak. SEAY is a 3 time Peace Song Award recipient, and Global Music and Peace ambassador with several awards to her credit, including guest appearances on Grammy winning albums, and as a solo artist, ZMR Vocal Album Of The Year, with 5 weeks on The Billboard New Age Albums Chart reaching #3 with Enya and Vangelis for her album, "In The Garden".

Recorded and mixed during Covid, these three special listening experiences were created to inspire the listener to thrive and reawaken the heart in these transformative times. Set against the backdrop of the wind and ocean, DREAM ILLUMINATION is filled with layers of atmospheric vocals and solo piano. Released under the Tuscan Sun Music Label, DREAM ILLUMINATION will be distributed by Avid Play, with both the Dolby Atmos and 3D Binaural versions available on Tidal, Amazon HD and Pandora. The Ultra High Definition version will be available worldwide digitally through all streaming destinations.

"The world and humanity have been tested the last few years, and somehow we must seek to immerse ourselves in the sacred. The light of life is all around us, there is pain, there is sadness, there is joy, there is beauty; I have lost loved ones to this recent pandemic, but I still believe we should never stop dreaming, imagining, loving, living and finding compassion for each other and for life. Desire and intention create our world and universe. I hope this music will be a healing and awakening experience."

SEAY is no stranger to the world of immersive music. Her debut album SEAY "1 Voice" was mixed 5.1 and supported the launch of XM's HD Surround alongside Enya, Norah Jones, Ray Charles, and Sting. She plans to release a full length project, in the near future, towards the end of 2021. Her continuing goal, she says, is to create music of the sacred and to live immersively from a place of light, life, and living.

The music of SEAY is available at retail, streaming and digital destinations world wide.

You can visit SEAY at her websites:
www.seaymusic.com, www.seayinthegarden.com, www.seayonline.com






Most read news of the week
'Chasing Whiskey' Documentary Brings The Untold Story Of Jack Daniel's To iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube - April 2021
One Year On From Andrea Bocelli's Record-breaking Music For Hope Livestream, His Breathtaking Performance At Milan Cathedral Has Now Reached Over 42 Million Viewers Around The World
Ariana Grande Will Join The Upcoming Fall 2021 Cycle Of NBC's The Voice
RCA Inspiration Releases My Very Own Easter Compilation Featuring Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton And The Hamiltones, Koryn Hawthorne, Jonathan McReynolds, Charles Jenkins, And Ledisi
Anthony Ramos Drops Music Video For 'Say Less' Featuring 'In The Heights' Co-Star Melissa Barrera
Sony Music Publishing Announces Landmark Acquisition Of Paul Simon's Song Catalog
Jazz In The Gardens Announces March 2022 Music Festival
New Report Reveals The Impact Of Brexit On Musicians
Josh Radnor Shares New Single 'You Feel New'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0081251 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015382766723633 secs