News
RnB 05/04/2021

Attorneys With Swag Releases Debut Hip-Hop Single "Deduct It"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Attorneys with Swag is excited to announce the release of their debut single, DEDUCT IT, which was released worldwide on April 2, 2021. The new hip-hop track is based on episode 2 of the show Attorneys with Swag, titled Business Deductions, in which the attorneys casually discuss how to create and maintain small businesses, especially when it comes to filing taxes.

Attorneys with Swag is a group of inspirational attorneys and educators whose mission is to educate Americans in lower income communities through non-traditional means. Through a lens the group calls its Three Pillars of Understanding, Attorneys with Swag is able to take typically dry foreign topics, like the law, and combine realism, diversity, education, and entertainment  all in one discussion-based setting to educate and empower its audience.

In the groups most recent news, Attorneys with Swag has launched their first single, DEDUCT IT. DEDUCT IT brilliantly teaches young aspiring business owners what type of expenses can be deducted during tax time to keep more money in their pocket, protect them from liability, and maintain a successful business. In other words, their debut track, in conjunction with their TV show, is a perfect example of just how uniquely versatile and talented Attorneys with Swag is.

DEDUCT IT is just a glimpse into the future of what to expect from Attorneys with Swag, including our upcoming debut album, PRIMIS, says CEO of the group, Eugene D Toussaint. The album will include a musical track from every filmed episode of the TV show and will feature an old school hip-hop vibe, similar to Public Enemy or the Wu-Tang Clan, but also with a new school feel. Attorneys with Swag tackles the same issues addressed by these infamous rap groups, but with a more knowledgeable and modern step-by-step approach to dealing with the law of today. In other words, Attorneys with Swag is not really saying f*ck the police like back in the day, but rather, sue the police.
For more information about Attorneys with Swag, please see its Press Kit. To listen to their music, please visit https://primis.attorneyswithswag.com/deductit.
As a group of lawyers and educators, Attorneys with Swag is a rare talent in the entertainment industry, as they are able to reach and teach their audience in a uniquely entertaining way. Using their Three Pillars of Understanding, which includes a TV show, musical composition, and their heavy online presence, their sole mission is to empower the masses with an understanding of the law in an effort to improve ones quality of life.






