Jody Bigfoot's Drops Final Single From Upcoming Project 'Duszt'



'Duszt' is a journey through sound, spirit, shadow & light featuring a ton of fantastic guest artists.



UK Conscious Hip-Hop artist Jody Bigfoot uses art to shine a light on elements of our humanity which are positive, while highlighting the aspects we should consider changing. This LP sees him collaborate with almighty German producer Tandaro.

​

Bigfoot experienced a spiritual epiphany listening to New Zealand reggae and Maori roots band



He was drawn to Japan as he has always loved Japanese cinematography so wanted to film there with his new camera. He spent a year (2011-12) there before later returning in Autumn 2018 to film the feature-length music video for his 12-track solo LP.

trinitylofi.bandcamp.com

www.youtube.com/channel/UCCKWEmiD2fwaAac41YTipAw

www.instagram.com/jodybigfoot

www.facebook.com/TrinityLoFi

