News
Pop / Rock 05/04/2021

Jody Bigfoot's Drops Final Single From Upcoming Project 'Duszt'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New track from the feature-length film and LP project 'Duszt' is out now! 'Duszt On A Rock' completes a run of teaser videos and single releases ahead of the full release and is available to stream/download on all platforms.
'Duszt' is a journey through sound, spirit, shadow & light featuring a ton of fantastic guest artists.

UK Conscious Hip-Hop artist Jody Bigfoot uses art to shine a light on elements of our humanity which are positive, while highlighting the aspects we should consider changing. This LP sees him collaborate with almighty German producer Tandaro.

Bigfoot experienced a spiritual epiphany listening to New Zealand reggae and Maori roots band Trinity Roots, which convinced him that the way forward was to spread this positivity and emotion through music. That seminal moment provided the inspiration behind the moniker of Trinity Lo Fi, a group he spearheaded alongside Zico MC spawning five albums and five EPs in a prodigious five year stint.

He was drawn to Japan as he has always loved Japanese cinematography so wanted to film there with his new camera. He spent a year (2011-12) there before later returning in Autumn 2018 to film the feature-length music video for his 12-track solo LP. Music and film combined, this would become his debut solo project 'Duszt'.
