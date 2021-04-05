Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 05/04/2021

Shonte Renee Releases New Music Video For "Pretty Girlz"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There are a lot of musicians out there that radiate infectious girl power. These musicians empower their listeners and make them feel just as unstoppable as the artist theyre listening to. One artist like this is the powerful singer Shonte Renee. Shes been going against the grain ever since she arrived in the music industry. Drawing influences from other powerful women, her sound has been heavily influenced by her grandmothers voice and Tori Braxton and Janet Jacksons fierceness. They also inspired her to love her body and own it in everything she does. The Atlanta native has a distinctive multi-genre sound; shes played to a crowd of 20,000 and is currently the only woman at her current label Big Oomp Records. Her latest single, Pretty Girlz, is just another example of how fearless she is.

"Pretty Girlz" is an upbeat, pop-sounding track that will leave you with a major confidence boost. This song is all about knowing your worth and knowing what you deserve. The storyline follows Shonte as shes out with her girls; the lyrics act as instructions for the boys in the club. Instructions include putting in more effort to get Shontes attention and making sure shes a priority. In the meantime, Shonte and her girls remain on the dance floor, having fun and living their best lives. The song has an infectious attitude and a beat thats incredibly addicting.

Lace up your skates because Shonte is taking us to an indoor roller-skating rink. For the Pretty Girlz video, we meet up with Shonte and her girls as they gear up to go skating. The rink is flooded with flashing multi-colored lights, and the girls are decked out in outfits that match. Throughout the video, we see a guy try to get the girls attention with his moves. Eventually, the skates come off, and the night turns into a full-blown dance party. The dance party gets moved outside as the group of girls starts to grow. Its an energetic visual that perfectly matches up with the upbeat track, and we cant get enough of it.






