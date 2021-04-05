Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 05/04/2021

Demi Lovato Releases New Album 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over'

Demi Lovato Releases New Album 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Demi Lovato has released her hotly anticipated seventh album Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over (Island Records). The new album is now available globally to download and stream now.
The album serves as a companion piece to Lovato's YouTube Originals documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Together the album and documentary see Demi sharing the story of her near fatal overdose in 2018 for the first time, as well as giving a glimpse into her life today and her path to healing. The deeply personal album is executive produced by Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun.

Alongside the release of her album, Demi premiered the cathartic and emotional music video for the title track single "Dancing with the Devil." With scenes from the bar, on an ambulance gurney, and in the hospital, Demi recreated her 2018 near-fatal overdose for the music video alongside the direction of Michael D. Ratner. The details depicted in the music video are accurate from the night of her overdose, down to wearing the same jacket and having the same hair and makeup. Broadcast premiere of the video will be on MTV Live, mtvU and the Viacom Times Square billboards.

In support of the album release, Lovato has two notable upcoming appearances with TikTok. First, she will be the premiere guest on TikTok's Headstream, the app's new interactive LIVE series that invites fans to enter the minds of their favorite artists the day they drop new music, on Friday, April 2nd at 4PM PT/7PM ET. Headstream invites artists to introduce their new music, interact with fans in the live chat, and get into some real talk with their toughest interviewer yet-themselves. She will also take the TikTok LIVE stage on Monday April 5th at 6PM PT/9 PM ET to perform new songs from the album and give fans the up close and personal feel they've been missing.






