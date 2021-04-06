Boslen Releases Intimate Video For Punk-Pop Anthem "Deny"





Directed by Bailey Wood and Natasha Dion, the video finds Boslen surveying a raucous house party, frozen in time. He moves through the crowd, observing the split-second decisions that can make or break relationships. The lyrics hit especially hard as Boslen works his way through a group of people he cant interact with. How did I go wrong? he croons. You was on the run, I was left by myself. The allure and temptations of party life are amusing, but all those fun distractions cant mend a broken heart, as the clips ending shows.



The video is the second part of a seriesa thoughtful counterbalance to the debauchery seen in TRIP. Boslen says the story is close to his heart and grounded in real life. In the video, I reflect on my experiences from the night before, which brings me to discover a betrayal I never imagined was possible, he says. This story is based on a real relationship which inspired DENY. Something I once thought was the best thing for me ended up being the worst.



DENY is the latest taste from Boslens debut album DUSK to DAWN. This new project is his first since 2019s



Boslen is a 22-year-old trailblazing genre-bending artist of Jamaican and Indigenous Canadian descent based in Vancouver. Sonically he fuses hip-hop, rock, pop and everything else under sun to craft his emotive rap ballads and bouncing trap bangers. Hes a sound architect meticulously taking part in the production of all his tracks. He released his first mixtape, Motionless, in 2018 and followed up with the sequel Motionless II, later that year. He began to gain popularity following the release of single Eye for an Eye, which cemented his spot in the conversation for the future of Vancouvers sound. In July of 2019, Boslen released Hidden Nights, which gained traction after receiving support from popular YouTube channel and entertainment company, the Nelk Boys. He went on to release his Black Lotus EP, which peaked at #11 on the Canadian Apple Music streaming charts. His momentum carried over into 2020, with the release of VULTURES, clapping back at those who were taking advantage of him. Boslen has been actively pushing himself creatively and is becoming known for his self-reflective lyricism, and his ability to seamlessly flow over pop, hip-hop, R&B and alternative production. On the horizon, Boslen will be releasing his debut album DUSK to DAWN.




