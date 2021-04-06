Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 06/04/2021

Multi-Talented Artist/Producer John-Robert Releases New Project 'Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1'

Multi-Talented Artist/Producer John-Robert Releases New Project 'Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arriving as a true alternative pop outlier, 20-year-old rising artist and producer John-Robert presents his Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 project today via Nice Life Recording Company / Warner Records.
To celebrate the release, he just uncovered the music video for standout track Move It To The Side. In the visual, a recently deceased John-Robert cruises around picking up souls with the Grim Reaper as part of Dead Drops, LLC.

About the project, he had the following to share, Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 was inspired by the confusion that comes with transitioning from your teenage years, into your 20s - navigating depression, romance, self-reliance, and a completely new environment. This project was a serious coming-of-age story that I have not yet had the pleasure to grow out of.

John-Robert has consistently received critical acclaim. OnesToWatch claimed, John-Roberts stripped-back style is utterly refreshing and comforting, and American Songwriter predicts, John-Robert positions himself for stunning success.Earmilk raved, The young singer-songwriter John-Robert has taken the music industry by storm with his heartfelt lyricism, passionate vocal delivery, and catchy melodies.

The music of Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 relays the artists coming-of-age whisked out of obscurity in Edinburg, VA by mega-producer Ricky Reed and trading a town of 1,000 residents for Los Angeles where the budding talent is now making a lifelong dream a reality.






