Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 06/04/2021

De Royce 'XCAPE' Video Premiere

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music that heightens the senses, evokes locked memories, and creates hopeful daydreams, is music sparked by fire-starters themselves. De Royce is a groove catalyst with a seductive R&B voice paired with modern dance moves with a timeless flare. His classic style never expires, explaining why BET Jams and MTV Spankin' New took such a liking to his past music video "Groove" with emcees Jay Dutch and BiiG Dreams. Its glossy synthesizers, Caribbean texture, and propulsive beat were the perfect playground for the trio to experiment with - and they definitely conceived the perfect formula for a lightweight and retro-radiant track. The Queens, New York artist keeps it soft but keeps it real. "Get in tune or stay off my frequency," states the sweet-singer  he only vibes with people on his level.

If you need a theme song to jam out to while grooving inside a kaleidoscopic venue, De Royce's newest funky music video, "XCAPE," is it. He's taking out the last bag of trash at his janitorial job when a special set of headphones transport him to a phosphorescence dance club (emphasis on the dance). The moves are in sync, as well as the chemistry flowing throughout the dancefloor.

The singer scores a lucky night with his love interest for the evening, or so he thinks. "I came here to dance, so baby, take my hand / Don't be shy," De Royce sings. So, the femme fatale does exactly that and leads him to the steamy bedroom. Except, the handcuffs used to chain him to the bed don't have the same purpose he was hoping for. With one quick phone call, another mysterious woman enters with a chainsaw, and you can surmise what happens next. De Royce wakes in his custodial uniform with supplies in hand - realizing he fell asleep on the job. This fever dream has passed, and De Royce is alone with no pretty (or dangerous) girls to keep him company, only the floors he has left to mop.






Most read news of the week
One Year On From Andrea Bocelli's Record-breaking Music For Hope Livestream, His Breathtaking Performance At Milan Cathedral Has Now Reached Over 42 Million Viewers Around The World
Anthony Ramos Drops Music Video For 'Say Less' Featuring 'In The Heights' Co-Star Melissa Barrera
Seay Lights The World With Her New Immersive Single EP And Video, "Dream Illumination" In Dolby Atmos, 3D Binaural, And Ultra HD
Multi-Platinum, Grammy Nominated Artist Natalis Teams Up With Davis Chris & Mr Foster For New Gospel Album
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Single 'Deja Vu' And Announces Debut Album Out May 21, 2021
Jazz In The Gardens Announces March 2022 Music Festival
Music Producer Mitry Gets Back On Drift Deeper With A New Dub Techno EP Titled "The Sun"
PopMi Music Distributes New Single From Roger Starr Ft. D'MAR
New Report Reveals The Impact Of Brexit On Musicians


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0074611 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015289783477783 secs