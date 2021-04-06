Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies 06/04/2021

Watch The Trailer For Selena: The Series (Part Two)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time - and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame.
The final part of the two-part series premieres on May 4th, 2021.

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla's journey through the Tejano music world continues. Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance, family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.






