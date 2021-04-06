Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 06/04/2021

Jeremiah Fraites Shares Tribute To Kurt Cobain With Instrumental Piano Cover Of 'Heart-Shaped Box'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Lumineers' co-founder, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites has announced announced a new EP titled Piano Piano (Acoustic) will release on April 16th through Dualtone Records (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S./Canada and Mercury KX for the rest of the world. The seven-song collection features live versions of songs that appear on his recently released solo debut album along with a pair of solo instrumental cover songs. Today he shared his rendition of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" as a tribute to the late Kurt Cobain on the anniversary of his death.

"Out of all Nirvana's songs, 'Heart-Shaped Box' is my favorite," stated Fraites. "I remember listening to this song in the car while riding to middle school with my Mom. I think it has one of the strongest melodies ever written. I did my best to honor this song, especially on this day of remembrance as it marks the anniversary of his death. Rest In Peace Kurt."

Of the EP, he continued, "I wanted to record a handful of songs from my album Piano Piano live and purely on piano, so you guys could hear them as I heard them when I was writing them. Please enjoy these 'acoustic' renditions of my songs and a couple of covers."

Fraites' stunning cover of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" is also out now, watch his performance now.

Fraites released his solo debut album Piano Piano earlier this year, an achingly gorgeous collection of intimate, piano-centric instrumental songs that he had been working on for the better part of a decade. Emotionally direct yet profoundly revealing, Fraites' songwriting reaches into deeply personal spaces with moving grace and stark elegance. It retains the folk-inspired melodicism so familiar from his work in The Lumineers, yet transports it into a more classically sophisticated setting.

Upon its release, Piano Piano debuted at #1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover Chart, #1 on Current Classical Sales Chart, and #6 on the Indie Current Albums chart. It also reached #1 on the iTunes Classical Top Albums chart, #1 on Amazon Classical Sales Chart, and #3 on Apple Music Classical. NPR's Weekend Edition raved, "So many of these songs have a hypnotic quality...an intimacy...I feel my blood pressure going down just listening." Denver Post also called it "A welcome respite from the noise of the world," while American Songwriter claimed "Piano Piano reveals more facets of [Fraites'] talents."






Most read news of the week
One Year On From Andrea Bocelli's Record-breaking Music For Hope Livestream, His Breathtaking Performance At Milan Cathedral Has Now Reached Over 42 Million Viewers Around The World
Anthony Ramos Drops Music Video For 'Say Less' Featuring 'In The Heights' Co-Star Melissa Barrera
Seay Lights The World With Her New Immersive Single EP And Video, "Dream Illumination" In Dolby Atmos, 3D Binaural, And Ultra HD
Multi-Platinum, Grammy Nominated Artist Natalis Teams Up With Davis Chris & Mr Foster For New Gospel Album
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Single 'Deja Vu' And Announces Debut Album Out May 21, 2021
Jazz In The Gardens Announces March 2022 Music Festival
Music Producer Mitry Gets Back On Drift Deeper With A New Dub Techno EP Titled "The Sun"
PopMi Music Distributes New Single From Roger Starr Ft. D'MAR
New Report Reveals The Impact Of Brexit On Musicians


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083730 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024142265319824 secs