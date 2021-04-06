Bailey Callahan Releases 'Jeep Thing'



Bailey's "Bitter" single continues to grace Spotify's popular "New New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As a Jeep aficionado, Bailey Callahan often takes the road less traveled both musically and in her Jeep Gladiator. Today, she honors her favorite American brand by releasing "Jeep Thing." On April 20, 2021, she heads to Daytona Beach, FL to perform at Jeep Beach, one of the largest Jeep-only events in the country."I'm the biggest Jeep girl, so the fact that I get to be putting out a song that showcases that love is incredible!" said Bailey. "As an artist, conveying what I have to say is so important for me in my music. I've always wanted my songs to represent me to the best of my ability! 'Jeep Thing' is a song I'm so proud to release and to have written. One of my lifetime goals was to write a song that had to do with Jeeps. My fans have wanted this song to be released for a while so I'm really happy I'm finally able to give it to them and country music!"Bailey wrote "Jeep Beach" with Jared Anderson, Davis Branch and Ryan Robinette. The track was produced by Robbie Artress (Priscilla Block) for Pink Mustang, LLC.The Orlando native recently announced June 4, 2021 as the release date for her new nine-song album The A & B Sides. The collection of nine songs will be available digitally on all streaming services, and limited-edition vinyl album will also be released through BaileyCallahan.com.Bailey's "Bitter" single continues to grace Spotify's popular "New Music Nashville" playlist. Early last month, she challenged her fans to help drive her Instagram followers over 26,000 before her 21st birthday on March 23rd. If the goal was met, she would release "New" from the upcoming album. She blew past 26,000 four short days later and followed through on her promise. Over 57,000 fans now follow her on Facebook, an increase of 7,000 in the last month.



