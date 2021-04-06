Major Lazer Shares Video For "Titans" With Sia & Labrinth

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Major Lazer unveils the music video for Titans with Sia and Labrinth
today. The track is taken from Music
Is The Weapon (Reloaded), the deluxe edition of Major Lazers latest album, out now. Directed by Ernest Desumbila, the video finds Major Lazer
on a mission to defeat two giant titans with the help of Baby Yoda versions of Sia and Labrinth.
Music
Is The Weapon (Reloaded) features five new tracks - Titans, Diplomàtico with rising Puerto Rican superstar Guaynaa, Cest Cuit with French superstar Aya Nakamura
and Rae Sremmurds Swae Lee, Pra te Machucar with Brazilian breakout Ludmilla
and Hands Up with South African performer Moonchild Sanelly and Mosotho musician Morena Leraba.
Music
Is The Weapon was released in October to critical acclaim. Coming five years after Peace Is The Mission and countless world tours, the album highlights the groups thoroughly global approach with songs in five languages and collaborations with stars from around the globe including Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Marcus Mumford, Khalid, Alessia Cara, Skip Marley, longtime collaborators Anitta
and Busy Signal, New York-born Chilean artist Paloma Mami, Jamaican rising stars Sheensea and BEAM, Indian breakouts Nucleya and Rashmeet Kaur and more.
Major Lazer
is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Named for the groups fictional figurehead, a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando, Major Lazers mission is to free the universe with music. The band has released three acclaimed albums, 2009s Guns Dont Kill People
Lazers Do, 2013s Free The Universe and 2015s Peace Is The Mission, featuring Lean On with DJ Snake
and MØone of the most successful songs of all time.
MAJOR LAZERMUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED):
Titans (feat. Sia & Labrinth)
Diplomàtico (feat. Guaynaa)
Que Calor (feat. J. Balvin & El Alfa)
Cest Cuit (feat. Aya Nakamura
& Swae Lee)
Hell and High Water (feat. Alessia Cara)
Pra te Machucar (feat. Ludmilla)
QueLoQue (feat. Paloma Mami)
Sun Comes Up (feat. Busy Signal & Joeboy)
Bam Bam (feat. French Montana
& BEAM)
Tiny (feat. BEAM & Sheensea)
Oh My Gawd with Mr Eazi (feat. Nicki Minaj
& K4mo)
Hands Up (feat. Moonchild Sanelly & Morena Leraba)
Trigger (feat. Khalid)
Lay Your Head On Me (feat. Marcus Mumford)
Cant Take It From Me (feat. Skip Marley)
Rave de Favela with MC Lan & Anitta
(feat. BEAM)
Jadi Buti with Nucleya (feat. Rashmeet Kaur).