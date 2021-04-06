Guns N' Roses Summer Tour Dates Rescheduled To 2022



WHAT: Summer Tour Dates moving to 2022

Guns N Roses 2021 U.K. summer tour dates have now been rescheduled to 2022. Performances on Friday 18 June and Saturday 19 June will now take place on Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All tickets remain valid and will be honoured for new the dates. The band says We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage...

Tickets for Friday 18th June 2021 will be honoured for Friday 1 June 2022 and tickets for Saturday 19 June 2021 will be honoured for Saturday 2 June 2022. Limited tickets are still available for fans to purchase for Guns N Roses at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk now!



Guns N Roses statement "Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them. We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in

TICKETS: All tickets remain valid and will be honoured for new the dates. Limited tickets are available for purchase at www.livenation.co.uk/ now.



Following the groups 1985 formation, Guns N Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHO: Guns N' RosesWHAT: Summer Tour Dates moving to 2022Guns N Roses 2021 U.K. summer tour dates have now been rescheduled to 2022. Performances on Friday 18 June and Saturday 19 June will now take place on Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All tickets remain valid and will be honoured for new the dates. The band says We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage...Tickets for Friday 18th June 2021 will be honoured for Friday 1 June 2022 and tickets for Saturday 19 June 2021 will be honoured for Saturday 2 June 2022. Limited tickets are still available for fans to purchase for Guns N Roses at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk now!Guns N Roses statement "Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them. We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!TICKETS: All tickets remain valid and will be honoured for new the dates. Limited tickets are available for purchase at www.livenation.co.uk/ now.Following the groups 1985 formation, Guns N Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Since reuniting in 2016, Guns N Roses has gone on to sell over 5 million tickets worldwide on the Not In This Lifetime Tour. Guns N Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).



