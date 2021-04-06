Official Charts Company Rolls Out Major New Upgrade To World-Class b2b Data Service





The new Official Charts Online data service is available from today to all subscribers, training sessions and demos can be arranged for your team or company. Get in touch for support or sales enquiries. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Official Charts Company this week rolls out a major new upgrade to their world-class b2b data service. Rewritten from the ground up, the Official Charts Online service, which provides gold standard data on the UK recorded music and video market, now delivers critical business insights to the industrys fingertips faster and more intuitively than ever before.The most comprehensive data set of its kind, the Official Charts Company database spans more than 25 years of UK physical and digital consumption, holding detailed information on over 502 billion transactions - covering daily sales and streams from over 8,000 outlets.This unrivalled breadth and depth of data equates to over 99% of the UK singles market, 98% of albums, and 95% of video. Used to compile the UKs Official Chart broadcast on BBC Radio 1, and subscribed to by the worlds leading entertainment businesses - from major record labels to artist management companies, retailers, digital service providers, film studios and more - to track and manage the performance of their products and market shares.For 2021, a major investment in the platform, managed by the Official Charts Company and long-standing partners Kantar, sees run times on reports accelerated and data processing times vastly reduced. Its never been quicker or easier to manage analysis for your music and video products business.At the front end, a sleek modern interface, simplified, user-friendly navigation and a new Report Wizard tool makes the service not just faster, but effortless to navigate for even the most casual of users or junior members of a team.Faced with a sea of products and catalogue numbers that you need to get your head around quickly? New bulk upload baskets and an editable artwork database makes identifying, importing and tracking your product portfolio a breeze.This significant upgrade arrives during an exciting period of international expansion for the chart compilers, who also took over compilation of the charts and data for the French music market in January of this year, signalling the third territory now under the care of the Official Charts Company, including the UK, Ireland and France.Chris Austin, Operations Director, Official Charts Company, comments:Our business is built on data, and this development allows our clients to access, run, transform and analyse information faster and more intuitively than ever before. The investment in improving our service ensures that Official Charts remains the pinnacle of chart and music market data across the globe.UK music industry reactions to beta-testing of the new system:The Official Charts Online was already an invaluable service. The upgrade - which is quicker, more intuitive and packed with new features - has made it indispensable - Steve Rainbow, Head of Label Management, PIASThe new site is a real step forward  faster queries, more data and a slick UI - Nick Allum, VP Commercial & Analytics, Warner MusicThe Official Charts Company has always set the bar for gold standard. Their latest updates to the online system make it easier to access information in a simple and clear format that benefits all users on the platform - Charlotte de Burgh-Holder, Senior Sales & Marketing Analyst at SonyThe new Official Charts Online data service is available from today to all subscribers, training sessions and demos can be arranged for your team or company. Get in touch for support or sales enquiries.



