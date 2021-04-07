Thomas Cole Stupefies With Upbeat Release 'Execute The Vision'





www.facebook.com/thomasbcole New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York-based electronic pop musician Thomas Cole captivates with his anthemic release, 'Execute The Vision'. To get the endorphins surging instantly, Thomas Cole and his producer, Electropoint, unleash one of the most stand-out gems this year. Fusing modern hooks with nostalgic feel- good, they hit the ball out of the park! Furthermore, the beat is compelling, and the positive flow is challenging to refuse.Finding influence in Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, Thomas takes a hint, but he stands out securely with unique flair, and his vocals smash down the industry gates with harmonically rich tones and fearless wordplay.Speaking about the release, Thomas said, "My release, 'Execute the Vision', is a dedication to the idea of turning all the many visions, ideas, and dreams we have for ourselves into reality. Not just dreaming "someday" but taking action."So, looking for the freshest electronic pop? Look no further than 'Execute The Vision' by Thomas Cole and Electropoint. It is out now on all major streaming platforms.www.iamthomascole.comwww.instagram.com/iamthomascolewww.facebook.com/thomasbcole



