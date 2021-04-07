Carrie Underwood's "My Savior" Debuts No 1 Across Billboard's Country & Christian Charts



My Savior is Underwoods ninth consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country Chart  extending her record as the only Country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.



My Savior is also the #1 Country Album and #1 Christian album in Canada. The album was #1 on the iTunes Album Sales Chart in the U.S. for all genres throughout the week of release and is currently #1. It was also the #1 Country Album on iTunes in Canada and Australia.







The success of My Savior comes on the heels of Underwoods first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, which debuted #1 across multiple global charts, including Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts. The album remained at #1 on the Christian chart 11 weeks after it was released and debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart. It went on to reclaim the #1 spot on the Billboard Country chart in the U.S. for a third non-consecutive week, and consistently remained in the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday Album Chart throughout the holidays, hitting #5 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.



Critics have praised Underwood and My Savior:

Carrie Underwoods First Gospel Album is Straightforward and Stunning The bulk of My Savior's tracks were written in the 1800s but nothing about Underwood's approach feels boring, stale, or preachy. Though many of these hymns have long since entered the public domain, becoming standards and sacred classics for millions of Christians, Underwood manages to offer a fresh interpretation  no small feat. The world may know Underwood as a chart-topping force to be reckoned with, but My Savior is stunning and simple  and one of her most intimate projects yet. Rating: A ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY



Just as she did on her recent Christmas album My Gift, the country star uses her spectacular voice on My Savior to reinvigorate age-old classics and push her aesthetic forward... The songs may be traditional, but Underwood adds country, folk and bluegrass elements, such as her bluegrass-tinged Nothing But the Blood of Jesus or the acoustic Blessed Assurance. Framing her beautiful voice with simple arrangements and instrumentation serves the song

and the singer well. A moving testament to her faith. BILLBOARD



Yesterday, Carrie was featured on CBS Sunday Morning, watch here, where she discussed the impact of her faith and the process of making My Savior. Her virtual concert event, My Savior: Live From The Ryman, (key art here) streamed live globally on Facebook on Easter Sunday (April 4) from the iconic, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, also known around the world as the Mother Church of Country Music. Fans can watch the performance, which benefitted Save the Children, as it will remain exclusively on Facebook for a limited time.



My Savior consists of covers of some of Underwoods favorite traditional gospel hymns in a unique pastiche of musical styles from classic country to folk, bluegrass, and gospel. The album will be available on vinyl April 30. My Savior is co-produced and arranged by Underwood and GRAMMY Award winner



Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide, recorded 27 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. In September 2020, Carrie released her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts in its first week and marked her eighth straight release to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. Additionally, HBO Max streamed My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, an exclusive, musical holiday special, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a full orchestra and choir. Released in March 2021, her ninth studio album, My Savior, features the beloved gospel hymns Carrie grew up singing in church, which was brought to life with My Savior: Live From The Ryman, a virtual live concert performance from the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, which streamed live globally on Facebook on Easter Sunday, with donations benefiting Save the Children. She starred as Maria von Trapp in NBCs Emmy-winning blockbuster, The Sound of Music Live!, hosted the CMA Awards for 12 consecutive years and returned last Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime televisions #1 program, NBCs Sunday Night Football. Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist  Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. Carrie is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She has built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and fitness. She is founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which was launched in 2015. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carries first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey with constantly evolving and updating workout paths, available on the App Store and on Google Play. In January 2021, she expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink.



