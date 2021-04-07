Holly Humberstone Shares 'Haunted House,' Brand New Single And Video Out Now





10 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today breakthrough star of 2021, Holly Humberstone, releases her brand new single Haunted House, written about the crumbling, haunted house she grew up in, which has been the setting for Hollys remarkable artistry to come to life. Holly continues to create new worlds within her music and visual identity, understanding the art of storytelling with everything she has released from day one, as her debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel surpasses 100M streams. Haunted House explores themes of home, family and displacement, with the video an ode to saying goodbye to the childhood home, evoked through life feeling like it's spinning out of control, says Holly. Haunted House is the first new music to come this year from the BBC Sound of 2021 runner up, and lays the foundation for her upcoming EP. Haunted House is out now on Polydor Records, Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music.Hollys vulnerability in her tattoo lyric songwriting has resonated with audiences globally, and fueled her ascent to becoming one of the most hotly-tipped rising artists of the past year, as well as an important voice for her generation. Breaking through during the year that Covid changed the world has meant that Hollys home environment has been even more intrinsic to the creative process. Her music videos and the short film On The Run' all weave the story of her adolescence together and easter eggs are scattered throughout. When Holly was invited to perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she used the fact it had to be filmed remotely to pick up the Falling Asleep At The Wheel storyline, finding herself being thrown into the back of a police van for fictional crimes committed earlier in the tale. Some of the biggest global superstars including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Matt Healy have taken note of the interior and exterior world she has created, which has led to Holly confirming an upcoming collaboration with the 1975 frontman.Hollys accolades are far reaching for an artist so young and with only one EP in the public sphere, from coming runner up in the prestigious BBC Sound of 2021, to being tipped by Amazon Music UK Ones To Watch 2021, chosen as Apples Up Next Artist and VEVO DSCVRs Artists To Watch 2021, as well as selling out four headline shows at Omeara. The 21-year-old has also been heralded internationally by the likes of The Sunday Times, NME (5*), The Guardian, i-D, ELLE, Billboard, Triple J, BBC Radio 1 and Apple Music, as well as continued playlist support from BBC Radio 1.Holly has also performed on Jimmy Kimmel! Live, as well as being hand-picked to perform at BBCs Musics Introducing Live, and featured in VEVOs DSCVR At Home series, but at the heart of Hollys creative output are the poetry books she was raised on and the music created with producer Rob Milton (Easy Life). Hollys songs embrace and translate some of lifes most intense feelings in a way that typical conversations all too often fail to capture, from mental health struggles to the dizzying feelings of displacement as you grow out of adolescence, with lyrics laced over distant buzzes, ethereal echoes and wonky, warped glitches, capturing the sounds of nighttime in the world the rising star has created.UK TOUR AND FESTIVAL DATES28 May 2021 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff Sold Out01 June 2021 King Tuts Wah Wah Hut Glasgow02 June 2021 Brudenell Social Club Leeds03 June 2021 YES (Pink Room) Manchester Sold Out04 June 2021 Rescue Rooms Nottingham06 June 2021 Omeara London Sold Out08 June 2021 Omeara London Sold Out09 June 2021 Omeara London Sold Out10 June 2021 Omeara London Sold Out01 July 2021 Barn on the Farm Gloucester22 July 2021 Standon Calling Standon30 August 2021 All Points East London10 September 2021 TRNSMT Festival Glasgow.



