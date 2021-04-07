Cercle Brings DJ Mixes To Apple Music



French livestream platform, Cercle is renowned for promoting cutting-edge live performances featuring world-famous DJs, in either remote or historically outstanding locations.



A selection of Cercle's most iconic DJ Mixes are now available for Apple



Subscribers can now listen to sets and mixes from Fatboy Slim, Deborah de Luca, ARTBAT, Adriatique, ZHU, Nina Kravitz, Amelie Lens, Polo & Pan,



DJ Mixes have been crucial to the growth and development of electronic and dance music. Both Apple

"We've been waiting several years for a streaming service to be able to legally and fairly feature our sets, as this has been a major issue in the electronic music world. We are delighted to finally deliver them on Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beginning today, audio recordings of Cercle's most memorable DJ mixes and live-sets are now available to listen to and enjoy exclusively on Apple Music.French livestream platform, Cercle is renowned for promoting cutting-edge live performances featuring world-famous DJs, in either remote or historically outstanding locations.A selection of Cercle's most iconic DJ Mixes are now available for Apple Music subscribers worldwide on a dedicated page, where fans can also enjoy a range of playlists curated by Cercle's experts.Subscribers can now listen to sets and mixes from Fatboy Slim, Deborah de Luca, ARTBAT, Adriatique, ZHU, Nina Kravitz, Amelie Lens, Polo & Pan, Giorgia Angiuli, ANNA, Worakls Orchestra, Fakear, Ellen Allien and Monika Kruse. The Cercle page will continue to update with more sets over time, including mixes from their archive, as well upcoming new sessions.DJ Mixes have been crucial to the growth and development of electronic and dance music. Both Apple Music and Cercle believe that artists, songwriters, producers, and DJs should be equitably compensated for their work."We've been waiting several years for a streaming service to be able to legally and fairly feature our sets, as this has been a major issue in the electronic music world. We are delighted to finally deliver them on Apple Music on the dedicated Cercle page, and to be able to compensate all the right holders - the labels, the artists but also the DJs creating these sometimes anthological and timeless sets," said Pol Souchier, Head of Communication, Cercle.



