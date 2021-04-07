Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 07/04/2021

Brian McKnight Releases First Ever Dance/Club "Remixed" EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award winning singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight releases his first ever dance/club REMIXED EP. MCKNIGHT drops a surprise release on his fans with a special collection of world renowned producer songwriter and remixer Terry Hunter Dance/Club remixes of some of his recent hits.

McKnights REMIXED will have you lost in the romance of dance with this musical repertoire, setting your feet ablaze. His musical genius is evidenced in this highly entertaining production to say the least. The provocativeness of the instruments, rhythms and sounds is a celebration for your mind, body and soul, lifting spirits high. As a multi-instrumentalist who plays nine instruments including piano, guitar, bass, drums, percussion, trombone, tuba, french horn and trumpet McKnight showcases all on REMIXED.

In addition to the new EP, McKnight joins AMERICAN IDOL for ALL-STAR DUETS week as a mentor (Sunday, April 4th and Monday, April 5th) on ABC.

McKnight has earned a place in music history selling over 25 million albums worldwide and charting numerous hits across many genres.
Check out REMIXED Hungry 4 U, Never Get Enough, Forever, Nobody and When Im Gone  Its No skip for us. Available globally on all DSP.






