Award-winning Anaya Music Drops "Rising Sun", A New Album Full Of Light And Hope

www.anayamusic.com and clourecords.com/backissues.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine International Music Awards Winner alum Anayas recent dynamic slate of releases caps a several year period in which she received an impressive array of awards and accolades from prominent international music organizations and film festivals. Anaya says, I make music to fulfill a collective yearning shared by humanity for harmony, unity and balance. The magic of music and the profound feelings of love are a divine instrument of perfection to give re-birth to our soul. Music is the sound of light."Her newest album Rising Sun reflects the encounter of a Divine Being; cultivating the beauty at the highest level of spiritual qualities and expanding the sunlight as a messenger of greater love of the Whole and in the Universe. After chaos on earth there will be a Rising Sun of a new humanity. This new album is full of healing and hope.Anaya is a multi-award-winning artist in New Age, Instrumental, Electronic, and music videos genres, a prolific composer with a Post Doctorate degree in Leadership (USA) and a PhD in Information Technologies (England)."..the calm inspired by the opening track, Openness to Love, will become a part of your being as you forge forward, and your dreams will come alive with the passion of life lived as it was meant to be alive with adoration!" and "As you listen to the 5:49 title track, Rising Sun, you will realize the power that exists in the new humanity that emerges after the sadness and chaos are scourgedI have no doubt that this song will be considered for (and win) an award!" says Rotcod Zzaj aka Dick Metcalf in his review for the coming issue of Clouzine (#27).Dr Murat Ses of SES Team says "Anaya is one of the most productive artists of the decade. An active independent artist with a long list of albums and videos."In 2021 her video " Immortal " was awarded for Best Music Video, Best Director, and Best Original Music Score Awards by Royal Wolf Awards, Los Angeles (USA)In 2018 and 2019, She won four Clouzine International Music Awards (three all genres) and one Clouzine International Electronic Music Award. She is also active in the music video scene with a long list of nominations and wins. Reviews of her work and interviews were featured in Clouzine Magazine's previous issues.Anaya's desire to learn the universal language of music emerged when she was 4 years old reared by a rich culture driven by music and the arts. Her musical journey began on guitar and piano, which led to many years of dedication to composing and producing her own albums.For More Information, check:www.anayamusic.com and clourecords.com/backissues.html



