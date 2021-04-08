iHeartMedia And FOX Announce Nominees For The 2021 'iHeartRadio Music Awards'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
iHeartMedia and FOX announced today the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music
Awards, airing LIVE from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Now in its eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music
Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists road to #1. Since the Awards inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila
Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake
Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull
and many others.
The iHeartRadio Music
Awards is a true awards show recognizing the artists and songs fans have listened to and loved all year long, said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. We are excited to be continuing our partnership with FOX on this unforgettable evening of music and stories.
Artists receiving multiple nominations include 24kGoldn, AC/DC, AJR, All Time Low, Ariana
Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, blackbear, BLACKPINK, Blake
Shelton, BTS, Calibre 50, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, Christian Nodal, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber, KAROL G, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maluma, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, Surf Mesa, Taylor Swift, The Pretty Reckless, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and Young Thug. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.
We couldnt be more excited for this years iHeartRadio Music
Awards, said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. This years awards will be a cant-miss music event. We are looking forward to celebrating these top artists and their accomplishments, especially after a year that brought unprecedented challenges to the music industry and live events.
In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music
Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this years Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music
Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music
Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award.
Social voting begins today, April 7, and will close on May 19 at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 live TV broadcast event of the iHeartRadio Music
Awards on FOX was cancelled and winners were revealed for the first time on-air throughout Labor Day weekend across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App. Among the many winners of the 2020 Awards were Lizzo
for Song of the Year, Billie Eilish
for Female Artist of the Year, Post Malone
for Male Artist of the Year and Jonas Brothers
for Best Duo/Group of the Year. The 2020 iHeartRadio Music
Awards also honored Elton John
with the Tour of the Year Award for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
This years awards will once again feature a broad array of categories -- finalists (by alphabetical order) are:
Song of the Year:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Circles - Post Malone
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby
featuring Roddy Ricch
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana
Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration:
Go Crazy - Chris Brown
& Young Thug
Holy - Justin Bieber
featuring Chance the Rapper
I Hope - Gabby Barrett
featuring Charlie Puth
Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion
featuring Beyoncé
Best New Pop Artist:
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
Bang! - AJR
Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly
everything i wanted - Billie Eilish
Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots
Monsters - All Time Low
featuring blackbear
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Song of the Year:
Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless
Patience - Chris Cornell
Shame Shame - Foo Fighters
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Artist of the Year:
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless
Country Song of the Year:
Even Though I'm Leaving - Luke Combs
I Hope - Gabby Barrett
Nobody But You - Blake
Shelton with Gwen Stefani
One Margarita - Luke Bryan
The Bones - Maren Morris
Country Artist of the Year:
Blake
Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas
Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Song of the Year:
Head & Heart - Joel Corry
x MNEK
ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
Lasting Lover Sigala
& James
Arthur
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga
& Ariana
Grande
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
High Fashion - Roddy Ricch
featuring Mustard
Life Is Good - Future
featuring Drake
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby
featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion
featuring Beyoncé
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch
R&B Song of the Year:
B.S. - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
Go Crazy - Chris Brown
& Young Thug
Heat Chris Brown
featuring Gunna
Playing Games - Summer Walker
Slide - H.E.R.
featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
Chloe
x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
Caramelo - Ozuna
Dákiti - Bad Bunny
& Jhay Cortez
Hawái (Remix) - Maluma
& The Weeknd
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black
Eyed Peas & J Balvin
Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Palabra De Hombre - El Fantasma
Se Me Olvidó - Christian Nodal
Sólo Tú - Calibre 50
Te Volvería A Elegir - Calibre 50
Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year:
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category:
Adore You - Harry Styles
Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
cardigan - Taylor Swift
Dont Start Now - Dua Lipa
everything i wanted - Billie Eilish
I Hope - Gabby Barrett
featuring Charlie Puth
If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Intentions - Justin Bieber
featuring Quavo
Life Is Good - Future
featuring Drake
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category:
Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo
cover
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes
cover
Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith
cover
Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus
cover
Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles
cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category:
#Agnation - Agnez Mo
#Arianators - Ariana
Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BLINK - BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens - NCT 127
#Selenators - Selena
Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music
Video: *Socially Voted Category:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Dynamite - BTS
Hawái - Maluma
How You Like That - BLACKPINK
Life Is Good - Future
featuring Drake
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga
& Ariana
Grande
WAP - Cardi B
featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Yummy - Justin Bieber
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category:
Dixie D'Amelio
Jaden
Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia
Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Favorite Music
Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category:
BTS Son Sung Deuk
34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti
Ledon
Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana
Grande) - Richy Jackson
Say So (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown
WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
Say So - Doja Cat
WAP - Cardi B
featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Additional categories include Label of the Year, Titanium
Song of the Year and Titanium
Artist of the Year, and individual winners for Album of the Year in musics biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Pop/Reggaeton and Regional Mexican formats. Nominations are based on consumption data, including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay.
Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music
Awards are Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia.