iHeartMedia And FOX Announce Nominees For The 2021 'iHeartRadio Music Awards'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia and FOX announced today the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing LIVE from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Now in its eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists road to #1. Since the Awards inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull and many others.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a true awards show recognizing the artists and songs fans have listened to and loved all year long, said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. We are excited to be continuing our partnership with FOX on this unforgettable evening of music and stories.

Artists receiving multiple nominations include 24kGoldn, AC/DC, AJR, All Time Low, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, blackbear, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, Calibre 50, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, Christian Nodal, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber, KAROL G, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maluma, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, Surf Mesa, Taylor Swift, The Pretty Reckless, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and Young Thug. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

We couldnt be more excited for this years iHeartRadio Music Awards, said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. This years awards will be a cant-miss music event. We are looking forward to celebrating these top artists and their accomplishments, especially after a year that brought unprecedented challenges to the music industry and live events.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this years Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award.

Social voting begins today, April 7, and will close on May 19 at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 live TV broadcast event of the iHeartRadio Music Awards on FOX was cancelled and winners were revealed for the first time on-air throughout Labor Day weekend across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App. Among the many winners of the 2020 Awards were Lizzo for Song of the Year, Billie Eilish for Female Artist of the Year, Post Malone for Male Artist of the Year and Jonas Brothers for Best Duo/Group of the Year. The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored Elton John with the Tour of the Year Award for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

This years awards will once again feature a broad array of categories -- finalists (by alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Circles - Post Malone
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist:
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
Bang! - AJR
Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly
everything i wanted - Billie Eilish
Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots
Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows

Rock Song of the Year:

Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless
Patience - Chris Cornell
Shame Shame - Foo Fighters
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless

Country Song of the Year:
Even Though I'm Leaving - Luke Combs
I Hope - Gabby Barrett
Nobody But You - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
One Margarita - Luke Bryan
The Bones - Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers

Dance Song of the Year:
Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK
ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
Lasting Lover  Sigala & James Arthur
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
The Box - Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch

R&B Song of the Year:
B.S. - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
Heat Chris Brown featuring Gunna
Playing Games - Summer Walker
Slide - H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
Caramelo - Ozuna
Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Palabra De Hombre - El Fantasma
Se Me Olvidó - Christian Nodal
Sólo Tú - Calibre 50
Te Volvería A Elegir - Calibre 50
Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category:
Adore You - Harry Styles
Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
cardigan - Taylor Swift
Dont Start Now - Dua Lipa
everything i wanted - Billie Eilish
I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category:
Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category:
#Agnation - Agnez Mo
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BLINK - BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens - NCT 127
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Dynamite - BTS
Hawái - Maluma
How You Like That - BLACKPINK
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Yummy - Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category:
Dixie D'Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category:
BTS  Son Sung Deuk
34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
Say So (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown
WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
Say So - Doja Cat
WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Additional categories include Label of the Year, Titanium Song of the Year and Titanium Artist of the Year, and individual winners for Album of the Year in musics biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Pop/Reggaeton and Regional Mexican formats. Nominations are based on consumption data, including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay.
Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia.






