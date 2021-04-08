Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 08/04/2021

Boston's Alt-Rock Quintet SATURNIIDS Pluck At Your Heartstrings With 90s-Era 'Springtime'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What is here today can be gone tomorrow: alt-rock quintet SATURNIIDS beautifully capture the poetic pain of mortality with this, their new single, Springtime.
In it, the Boston-based rockers display their understanding of lifes fragility with unyielding conviction; the three-minute-thirty-two-second ode to loved ones now-lost comes beautifully packaged in an enrapturing blend of alternative rock and string sections, which tug gently on the listeners emotions.

To quote the lyrics: Springtime, I keep losing my friends and family, too. Its so strange. Beauty mixed with such pain I cant reconcile, is an all-too-real depiction of feelings we inevitably face when the connection between two individuals  whether it be friendship, family or love is cut short.
To grow old is to live with ever-increasing sorrow and all of the things you should have said to the ones who've left too soon, furthers the lyrical depth of this emotionally-driven single.

In that light, Springtime can be seen as a symbolic representation of a new chapter in life, which is indicative to a previous chapter coming to an end  a chapter that represents a special bond. It can also be viewed as carrying on as the pain of tremendous loss blooms from within.

However you see it, Springtime is just as potent with its metaphor as it is with its instrumental arrangements.
https://open.spotify.com/track/55POSFZSSlQy5w9Q9OG7Z9?si=c4239715bcd14742

As the lead single from SATURNIIDS's debut album, Duplicate Tapes, the single a concentrated effort executed with precision by the five-piece  which consists of Adam Cissell (vocals, guitar), Mary Lee Desmond (vocals, synths, piano, organ), Marc Valois (guitar), Mike Blasi (bass), and Corey Dobson (drums, percussion). Additional performances on the single include: Nate Karahalis (trombone), Chris Arnold (trumpet), Rick White (alto sax), Marco Lawrence (harp), Jeremy Harman (cello) and Mei Ohara (violin).

The single, while being unquestionably unique in its own right, derives inspiration prominently from 90s alternative rock, at large. SATURNIIDS credits notable groups of the era, such as Smashing Pumpkins, Pavement, Dinosaur Jr., The Dandy Warhols and Autolux as their influential sources.

Springtime is featured on their debut album, Duplicate Tapes. All of which were recorded by Adam Cissell and Marc Valois at the bands own studio, Dead Moon Audio, in Somerville, Massachusetts. Mixing for Springtime, and the album, were handled by Marc Valois, at the same location. Bob Weston handled mastering, at Chicago Mastering Service, in Chicago, Illinois.






Most read news of the week
Seay Lights The World With Her New Immersive Single EP And Video, "Dream Illumination" In Dolby Atmos, 3D Binaural, And Ultra HD
One Year On From Andrea Bocelli's Record-breaking Music For Hope Livestream, His Breathtaking Performance At Milan Cathedral Has Now Reached Over 42 Million Viewers Around The World
Anthony Ramos Drops Music Video For 'Say Less' Featuring 'In The Heights' Co-Star Melissa Barrera
Multi-Platinum, Grammy Nominated Artist Natalis Teams Up With Davis Chris & Mr Foster For New Gospel Album
Rosanne Cash Releases Powerful New Single 'The Killing Fields' A Reckoning With The Dark Legacy Of Southern Lynchings
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Single 'Deja Vu' And Announces Debut Album Out May 21, 2021
Ugotaya Highlights Atlanta's True Heroes In New Music Video "No Dey Lie"
PopMi Music Distributes New Single From Roger Starr Ft. D'MAR
(RED) And Mavin Records Release "Dance (RED) Save Lives Vol. III" To Fight Covid-19


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2030010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013551712036133 secs