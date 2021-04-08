Boston's Alt-Rock Quintet SATURNIIDS Pluck At Your Heartstrings With 90s-Era 'Springtime'



In it, the Boston-based rockers display their understanding of lifes fragility with unyielding conviction; the three-minute-thirty-two-second ode to loved ones now-lost comes beautifully packaged in an enrapturing blend of alternative rock and string sections, which tug gently on the listeners emotions.



To quote the lyrics: Springtime, I keep losing my friends and family, too. Its so strange. Beauty mixed with such pain I cant reconcile, is an all-too-real depiction of feelings we inevitably face when the connection between two individuals  whether it be friendship, family or love is cut short.

To grow old is to live with ever-increasing sorrow and all of the things you should have said to the ones who've left too soon, furthers the lyrical depth of this emotionally-driven single.



In that light, Springtime can be seen as a symbolic representation of a new chapter in life, which is indicative to a previous chapter coming to an end  a chapter that represents a special bond. It can also be viewed as carrying on as the pain of tremendous loss blooms from within.



However you see it, Springtime is just as potent with its metaphor as it is with its instrumental arrangements.

https://open.spotify.com/track/55POSFZSSlQy5w9Q9OG7Z9?si=c4239715bcd14742



As the lead single from SATURNIIDS's debut album, Duplicate Tapes, the single a concentrated effort executed with precision by the five-piece  which consists of Adam Cissell (vocals, guitar), Mary Lee Desmond (vocals, synths, piano, organ), Marc Valois (guitar), Mike Blasi (bass), and Corey Dobson (drums, percussion). Additional performances on the single include: Nate Karahalis (trombone), Chris Arnold (trumpet), Rick White (alto sax), Marco Lawrence (harp), Jeremy Harman (cello) and Mei Ohara (violin).



The single, while being unquestionably unique in its own right, derives inspiration prominently from 90s alternative rock, at large. SATURNIIDS credits notable groups of the era, such as Smashing Pumpkins, Pavement, Dinosaur Jr., The



