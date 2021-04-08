Belly Announces New Album And New Singles 'Money On The Table' Ft. Benny The Butcher And 'IYKYK'









Stay tuned for much more from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Distinguished rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Belly drops two new singles Money on the Table feat. Benny The Butcher and IYKYK to announce his forthcoming album See You Next Wednesday out later this year via XO Records/Roc Nation/Universal Music. Money on the Table feat Benny The Butcher is joined by a video out this Friday at 9am PT, 12pm ET. Over the last few years, Belly's willingness to share his struggles with mental and physical health publicly has allowed for growth both personally and through his music. See You Next Wednesday, a nod to filmmaker John Landis, marks Bellys return to his craft - stronger, smarter, and more powerful than ever. Belly on the making of Money on the Table: "This felt like something nostalgic when I first made it, and being a fan of Benny, it only made sense to have him on it. I just feel blessed to be back & doing what I love."Belly, whose full name is Ahmad Balshe, entered the music scene in 2007 with his debut album The Revolution. In 2020 Belly made history when he co-wrote Blinding Lights off the Weeknds latest album After Hours which has spent a historical 56 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 songs. His total streams as an artist have reached 1 billion and combined as a songwriter/composer hit a 6 billion milestone. He boasts major writing credits from The Weeknds Beauty Behind the Madness, and more notably co-wrote the singers The Hills, which earned a rare diamond certification from RIAA, and is also famous for his collaboration with The Weeknd on the platinum hit song Might Not, which was released shortly after he signed to the label. Belly has credits on Beyoncés 6 Inch from her critically acclaimed album Lemonade, and Ariana Grandes " Love Me Harder " as well as featured on G-Eazys No Limit remix and Nipsey Hussles " Double Up " plus countless other wins.The Palestinian-Canadian artist has been outspoken about mental health and immigration in the past years. The MC went as far as canceling a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance due to then Presidential Candidate Donald Trump being scheduled as a fellow guest. Years later after a slew of successful mixtapes, he released his 2018 sophomore album titled Immigrant. The album takes an autobiographical approach with the artist narrating his personal experiences of rejection and discrimination that is inherent while being an immigrant in the US. The album featured guest appearances from Meek Mill, M.I.A., Yo Gotti, French Montana, and The Weeknd. Belly has received press from CNN, ABC News, Covetour, Billboard, NPR, Hypebeast, Complex, XXL, and more.Stay tuned for much more from Belly this year.



