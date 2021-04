New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lianne La Havas is the guest on the latest episode of the Song Exploder podcast hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway.

She talks about "Can't Fight," breaking down the song from her new, self-titled album, how it evolved over seven years before she recorded it, and how she worked with co-producer Mura Masa to create the track on the album.

You can hear what she had to say below, where you can also watch the official video for the track!