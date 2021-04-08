Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 08/04/2021

Doja Cat Enlists SZA For Forthcoming New Single 'Kiss Me More'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US rapper Doja Cat is all set to release her much-anticipated single Kiss Me More featuring SZA on Friday, April 9. Taking to social media, she revealed the cover art for the first release from her upcoming album "Planet Her."

SZA spoke about the song when she interviewed Doja for the cover of V Magazine last month. I know our little ditty Kiss Me More is a different strut and Im just excited, said the Good Days singer.

Back in January, Doja revealed a list of possible features for her third album including SZA, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, Saweetie, and Young Thug.

During an interview with Fat Joe, she said the follow-up to 2019s Hot Pink was complete, but she was waiting for the right time to release it. Its all ready. I hate that Im holding onto it right now, said Doja. I see everybodys like, Put it out... You have to plan things accordingly and theres a lot going on.






