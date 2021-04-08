Doja Cat Enlists SZA For Forthcoming New Single 'Kiss Me More'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
US rapper Doja Cat
is all set to release her much-anticipated single Kiss Me More featuring SZA on Friday, April 9. Taking to social media, she revealed the cover art for the first release from her upcoming album "Planet Her."
SZA spoke about the song when she interviewed Doja for the cover of V Magazine last month. I know our little ditty Kiss Me More is a different strut and Im just excited, said the Good Days singer.
Back in January, Doja revealed a list of possible features for her third album including SZA, The Weeknd, Ariana
Grande, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, Saweetie, and Young Thug.
During an interview with Fat Joe, she said the follow-up to 2019s Hot Pink was complete, but she was waiting for the right time to release it. Its all ready. I hate that Im holding onto it right now, said Doja. I see everybodys like, Put it out... You have to plan things accordingly and theres a lot going on.