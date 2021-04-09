Kane Brown Announces 35 City North American Blessed & Free Tour





With nearly 2 million albums sold and more than 1.7 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown announced his headlining Blessed & Free Tour, stopping in 35 North American cities. Brown made the announcement from the American Airlines Center in Dallas during one of his surprise promotional stops in upcoming tour markets. Starting October 1 in Sacramento, Browns Blessed & Free Tour will visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022, making the breakthrough entertainer (AP) the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour. A life-long basketball fan and former 4-sport high-school athlete, Brown first hinted at the tour during the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago, where he played in the NBA celebrity All-Star game. The country star is set to visit milestone venues from coast-to-coast, including Browns first headlining dates at New York Citys Madison Square Garden and Brooklyns Barclays Center. Brown also returns to play the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Brown is among a handful of country artists in the arenas 20-year history to sell-out the venue. In addition to the NBA arenas, Blessed & Free will make stops in Nampa, State College, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Seattle at the brand new Climate Pledge Arena before wrapping the tour in Las Vegas. Jordan Davis will join Brown as support for all 2021 tour dates, with Chase Rice joining the tour in 2022. Restless Road, who Brown signed to his label, 1021 Entertainment, will open all shows throughout the full tour.Registration for Kane Browns pre-sale begins Thursday, April 8th at 10am CT at kanebrownlive.com. Tickets for Blessed & Free will go on-sale to the general public Friday, April 16th, at 10am local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of tickets, early-access to the General Admission Pit, limited edition merchandise and much more. Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.Noted as the future of Country (Billboard) and one of 31 People Changing the South (Time), the chart-topping entertainer recently earned his first ACM Album of the Year nomination for Mixtape Vol. 1, as well as a Video of the Year nomination for his anthem Worldwide Beautiful. Brown first broke through the country charts with his #1 self-titled debut, which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the top of the chart and made Brown the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously. Kane Brown earned three AMA Awards and produced two of the most streamed country songs of all time--the 7X platinum #1 hits Heaven and What Ifs. Browns sophomore album Experiment debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. Experiment produced back-to-back #1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. His latest project, Mixtape Vol. 1 features Browns Top 10 pop radio hit Be Like That featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, his co-written duet Last Time I Say Sorry with John Legend, and his current hit at Country radio Worship You. Fueled by Marathon, Blessed & Free marks the first tour for Brown since his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which earned critical praise during its international run.BLESSED & FREE TOUR DATES:Friday, October 1, 2021 Sacramento Golden 1 CenterSaturday, October 2, 2021 Los Angeles STAPLES CenterFriday, October 8, 2021 Nampa Ford Idaho CenterSaturday, October 9, 2021 Salt Lake City Vivint ArenaSunday, October 10, 2021 Denver Ball ArenaThursday, October 14, 2021 Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy CenterFriday, October 15, 2021 Houston Toyota CenterSaturday, October 16, 2021 San Antonio AT&T CenterSunday, October 17, 2021 Dallas American Airlines CenterFriday, October 22, 2021 New Orleans Smoothie King CenterSaturday, October 23, 2021 Memphis FedExForumSunday, October 24, 2021 Atlanta State Farm ArenaThursday, November 4, 2021 Washington, D.C. Capital One ArenaFriday, November 5, 2021 Brooklyn Barclays CenterSaturday, November 6, 2021 State College Bryce Jordan CenterFriday, November 19, 2021 Toronto Scotiabank ArenaSaturday, November 20, 2021 Detroit Little Caesars ArenaSunday, November 21, 2021 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseThursday, December 2, 2021 Miami AmericanAirlines ArenaFriday, December 3, 2021 Orlando Amway CenterSaturday, December 4, 2021 Charlotte Spectrum CenterThursday, January 6, 2022 Indianapolis Bankers Life FieldhouseFriday, January 7, 2022 Louisville KFC Yum! CenterSaturday, January 8, 2022 Pittsburgh PPG Paints ArenaThursday, January 13, 2022 Philadelphia Wells Fargo CenterFriday, January 14, 2022 Boston TD GardenSaturday, January 15, 2022 New York Madison Square GardenThursday, January 20, 2022 Milwaukee Fiserv ForumFriday, January 21, 2022 Minneapolis Target CenterSaturday, January 22, 2022 Chicago United CenterThursday, January 27, 2022 Portland Moda CenterFriday, January 28, 2022 Seattle Climate Pledge ArenaSaturday, January 30, 2022 San Francisco Chase CenterThursday, February 3, 2022 Phoenix Phoenix Suns ArenaFriday, February 4, 2022 Las Vegas T-Mobile ArenaMCA Nashvilles Jordan Davis has been named an Artist to Watch by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff, and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. The 2020 ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominees debut album Home State has accumulated over 1.5 billion streams worldwide and features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified Slow Dance In A Parking Lot, the Double Platinum-Certified Singles You Up and Platinum-Certified Take It From Me. In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboards Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabases Most Heard New Artist of 2018. The hitmaker recently released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring current Top 20 single Almost Maybes as well as a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels, Cool Anymore. The singer/songwriter has previously toured with the likes of Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion and last year headlined his Trouble Town Tour hitting over 20 cities. For additional information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.Restless Roads (Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols) self-titled debut EP Restless Road was released to critical acclaim and catapulted the country music trio into the National spotlight. Known for harmonies that might make bands from the Eagles to the Jonas Brothers green with envy and their one-of-a-kind sound(Pandora), the trio co-wrote three of the four songs on the EP and was later signed to Kane Browns label imprint, 1021 Entertainment. The multi-instrumentalists and impressive vocalists have been featured by NBCs Today, Entertainment Weekly, Entertainment Tonight, People and more. The trio are returning to the stage after opening for The Worldwide Beautiful arena tour, where they played to a sold-out crowd at the Los Angeles STAPLES Center opening for Kane Brown. For more information about Restless Road visit https://www.restlessroad.com.With nearly 2 million albums sold and more than 1.7 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond  yet he genuinely sees current single Drinkin Beer. Talkin God. Amen. plus recent releases The Album Part I and The Album Part II as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. With songs such as Top 10 single Lonely If You Are featuring sleek rhymes over heartland six strings mixed with EDM-laced drama, this is the same gravely-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago - but better. Freer. Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once. The series follows his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, released with Broken Bow Records in 2017 and featuring the Double-Platinum, two-week chart topper Eyes On You  Rices first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career. Lambs & Lions followed Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboards Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; Ready Set Roll and Gonna Wanna Tonight. In addition to supporting Kenny Chesneys The Big Revival stadium tour, Rice has consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his own headlining tours.



