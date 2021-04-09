Papa Roach Share Lyric Video For Gold-Certified Single 'Born For Greatness (Cymex Remix)' Taken Off Second Greatest Hits Compilation



As multi-platinum rock band PAPA ROACH continue to celebrate the release of their second greatest hits compilation, GREATEST HITS VOL. 2: THE BETTER NOISE YEARS - out now via BETTER NOISE MUSIC - the band have shared a cosmic-themed lyric video for the remixed album track Born For Greatness (Cymex Remix).

Born For Greatness, the original track, was awarded a RIAA Gold Certification earlier this year.

An instrumental version of the track can also be heard in the trailer for the upcoming co-op third person video game Outriders: No Turning Back.

PAPA ROACH have continued to maintain their legacy as one of the leading music groups of the 21st century as they recently landed their eighth overall #1 single with The Ending (Remastered 2020) which currently remains in the Top 10 of the Mainstream Rock radio charts. With over 2.1 million views its music video features footage from the upcoming BETTER NOISE FILMS horror-thriller movie THE RETALIATORS which will showcase the acting debut of lead vocalist JACOBY SHADDIXs. The song is also included on the films upcoming original soundtrack.

GREATEST HITS VOL. 2: THE BETTER NOISE YEARS commemorates PAPA ROACHs continued success as a top-selling recording and touring act during their 2010-2020 tenure signed to Better Noise Music, Billboards #1 rock label of 2020. The compilation consists of 21 tracks including 13 Top 10 singles, previously unreleased remixes and acoustic recordings recorded Live at YouTube Studios in NYC. The album also includes a guest appearance from Asking Alexandria vocalist Danny Worsnop for a new version of Broken As Me.




