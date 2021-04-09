Andrea Bocelli Announces 2021 US Tour Dates





The tour will feature performances from Bocellis uplifting new album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits and famed love songs. After a year of Bocellis record-breaking live-streamed performances that brought comfort to viewers around the globe, Bocelli is bringing his blockbuster live show to US audiences.



"It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities, said Bocelli. It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together.



For the rescheduled shows at The Hollywood Bowl previously set for May 22 & 23, 2021, Andrea will now perform just one-night-only October 24th. The May 22nd date tickets will remain valid for the Oct 24th date and the May 23rd date is cancelled. The San Jose date at SAP Center currently scheduled for May 16 will be postponed to a future date. For those unable to make the new date upon announcement, refunds will be available from point of purchase.



All tickets will be refunded for the May 23rd Hollywood Bowl performance, and all ticket holders receive access to a special pre-sale for the October 24th date starting April 26th @ 10am. In addition, preferred seat presale opportunities will be available for anyone who chose to refund tickets due to any postponed or cancelled shows on the tour. General on sale for all new shows and new on sales for postponed shows will be May 3 @ 10AM local time. For ticket information, head to https://www.gelbproductions.com/tour.



Andreas US tour is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. Were thrilled to serve as presenting sponsor of Andrea Bocellis U.S. tour, said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. Andrea's live performances are so poignant, and his connection with the audience is so genuine, that he epitomizes the kind of shared experience we have been missing during a year of lockdown. Were particularly excited to share it with our valued Stifel clients by inviting them to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public through a special presale.



Additionally, the



As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry,



Tour Dates

OCT 13, 2021 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum*

OCT 14, 2021 / Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena*

OCT 16, 2021 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center*

OCT 17, 2021 / St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center#

OCT 20, 2021 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center*

OCT 21, 2021 / Houston, TX / Toyota Center*

OCT 23, 2021 / Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center*

OCT 24, 2021 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl #

OCT 30, 2021 / Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena*

OCT 31, 2021 / Denver, CO / Ball

NOV 3, 2021 / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena*

NOV 4, 2021 / Portland OR / Moda Center*

DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

DEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena#

DEC 5, 2021 / Little

DEC 8, 2021 / Philly / Wells Fargo Center#

DEC 11, 2021 /

DEC 12, 201 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena*

DEC 15, 2021 / NYC / Madison

DEC 18, 2021 / Miami / AmericanAirlines Arena#

DEC 19, 2021 / Orlando / Amway Center*

*New on sale/show

#Postponed date with new on sale



Stifel is a full-service, global investment firm with a distinguished history of providing securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, institutions, corporations, and municipalities. Established in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Stifel is one of the nations leading Wealth Management and Investment Banking companies. With over 400 office across the nation, and in Europe, Stifel is dedicated to providing superior services and products, the newest technological advances, and industry-leading client communication, plus the professional knowledge and exclusive research that help our clients pursue financial goals. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced his Believe North American Tour, supporting his latest album of the same name. Bocelli's 21-city tour kicks off Wednesday, October 13, in Milwaukee, WI with stops at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, his first performances ever in Kansas City and St. Louis, MO as well as a notable performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. For the entire routing, please see dates listed below.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m.The tour will feature performances from Bocellis uplifting new album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits and famed love songs. After a year of Bocellis record-breaking live-streamed performances that brought comfort to viewers around the globe, Bocelli is bringing his blockbuster live show to US audiences."It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities, said Bocelli. It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together.For the rescheduled shows at The Hollywood Bowl previously set for May 22 & 23, 2021, Andrea will now perform just one-night-only October 24th. The May 22nd date tickets will remain valid for the Oct 24th date and the May 23rd date is cancelled. The San Jose date at SAP Center currently scheduled for May 16 will be postponed to a future date. For those unable to make the new date upon announcement, refunds will be available from point of purchase.All tickets will be refunded for the May 23rd Hollywood Bowl performance, and all ticket holders receive access to a special pre-sale for the October 24th date starting April 26th @ 10am. In addition, preferred seat presale opportunities will be available for anyone who chose to refund tickets due to any postponed or cancelled shows on the tour. General on sale for all new shows and new on sales for postponed shows will be May 3 @ 10AM local time. For ticket information, head to https://www.gelbproductions.com/tour.Andreas US tour is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. Were thrilled to serve as presenting sponsor of Andrea Bocellis U.S. tour, said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. Andrea's live performances are so poignant, and his connection with the audience is so genuine, that he epitomizes the kind of shared experience we have been missing during a year of lockdown. Were particularly excited to share it with our valued Stifel clients by inviting them to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public through a special presale.Additionally, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Believe US Tour is proud to partner with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sale throughout the tour will go towards empowering people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, and distress due to illness and social exclusion. More at www.andreabocellifoundation.org and www.plus1.org.As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, Andrea Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over 20 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. Bocelli is one of the most celebrated singers in modern history, performing at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, as well as his own sell-out arena shows around the world. He has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His previous album, Si, reached No.1 on both the US and UK charts.Tour DatesOCT 13, 2021 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum*OCT 14, 2021 / Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena*OCT 16, 2021 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center*OCT 17, 2021 / St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center#OCT 20, 2021 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center*OCT 21, 2021 / Houston, TX / Toyota Center*OCT 23, 2021 / Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center*OCT 24, 2021 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl #OCT 30, 2021 / Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena*OCT 31, 2021 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena NOV 3, 2021 / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena*NOV 4, 2021 / Portland OR / Moda Center*DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*DEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena#DEC 5, 2021 / Detroit Caesars Arena*DEC 8, 2021 / Philly / Wells Fargo Center#DEC 11, 2021 / Boston / TD Garden#DEC 12, 201 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena*DEC 15, 2021 / NYC / Madison Square Garden*DEC 18, 2021 / Miami / AmericanAirlines Arena#DEC 19, 2021 / Orlando / Amway Center**New on sale/show#Postponed date with new on saleStifel is a full-service, global investment firm with a distinguished history of providing securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, institutions, corporations, and municipalities. Established in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Stifel is one of the nations leading Wealth Management and Investment Banking companies. With over 400 office across the nation, and in Europe, Stifel is dedicated to providing superior services and products, the newest technological advances, and industry-leading client communication, plus the professional knowledge and exclusive research that help our clients pursue financial goals.



