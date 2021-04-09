Swedish Pop Star Enoka Releases Her Energy-infused & Feel-good Dance-Pop Single 'I'm Alive'





www.instagram.com/missenoka New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Enoka releases her latest captivating single I'm Alive. The talented songwriter delivers an energy-filled track that will resonate with any listener. The dance/pop track contains every element to get listeners grooving and uplifted. " I'm Alive " takes the listener on a musical journey where Enoka showcases her artistic versatility infusing a nostalgic pop style with a modern electronic vibe. The emotion-drenched vocals and atmospheric instrumentation seamlessly work together for a must-listen record. I'm Alive contains strong lyricism that will hook the listener, due to the relatability and captivating storytelling. The uplifting beat and melodic elements give the vocal a motivating, personal feeling. The release will propel an ardor into the listener as its powerful drops and lush instrumentation guide the way. Garnering attention from the biggest publications and around the world, Enoka proves through this release that she is just getting started. I'm Alive will be available on all digital streaming platforms on April 9th.Enoka is a Swedish artist, and she has done vocal recordings for producers and artists for years and now stands on her own feet as an international artist. ENOKA has been featured on tracks for artists like Arash, Gunter, popstar singer Margaret from Poland, Bobby Farrell from Bony M, and many other artists tracks like John Lundvik who won the Swedish Eurovision contest 2019 and to Loulou Lamotte who is one of the singers in The MAMAS that was representing Sweden in the Eurovision 2020 and background vocals live at The Eurovision broadcast in the Globe Arena in Stockholm Sweden. All this with the producers and songwriters Anderz Wrethov and Andreas Stone.Anna Marie Enoka (born 10 December 1980) adopted from Sri Lanka and came to Sweden when she was 2 months. She grew up in Vellinge, a small suburb of Malmö, Sweden, where she still lives today. She went to music high school at the age of 17 in Malmoe. Her passion has always been music and performing live as well as in the studio. She has been singing since a young age.orcd.co/enokaaalivewww.facebook.com/missenokawww.instagram.com/missenoka



