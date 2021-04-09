Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 09/04/2021

Singer/Songwriting Sisters Caardia Are 'Over You' In New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian alt pop singer/songwriters Caardia embrace growth and overcome the past in this, their newest single, Over You - available now. The latest to land from the multi-talented powerhouse duo, sisters Celia and Annie Siriopoulos continue to draw on their personal stories and observations as inspiration for their distinct lyrical storytelling. Theres a telepathy shared within their natural chemistry; cascading harmonies bolstered by a sisterly bond result in a synchronicity of their songs as they explore themes of life, challenges, working through pain, and coming out on the other side.

The new song nestles well within this stream, and is a representation of the vulnerability one can have when having feelings for someone, Annie shares. It brings up the fear of new feelings and the unknown.

The song also acknowledges self-worth, and not relying on someone else for our own happiness and validation, Celia adds. By acknowledging our thoughts, we can come to terms with the feelings we have, and start to grow from them.

Its not meant to be a representation of full recovery after hardships, they concur, but rather, the first steps in acknowledging them, and the process of getting over someone.

Over You follows the duos breakthrough EP, 2018s The Deep End  which was recorded and produced by multi-Platinum, JUNO and Canadian Country Music Award winner Chris Perry  and precedes their forthcoming sophomore offering, currently underway with multi-Platinum producer, Roy Hamilton III.
https://open.spotify.com/track/5N8MOFAJkBpb6qH18giuzX?si=BxhkpxrMR1iUF2UVDZqsOQ

Named one of CBC Searchlights Top 10 Teens to Watch in 2020, Caardia are the recipients of both CBC Searchlights Top 50 Judges Choice (for the second year in a row) and the York Region Celebration of the Arts Bursary for vocals, as well.

Their music has been seen, heard and heralded on CBC, SiriusXM, Global, CJLO, CP24, CTV, Rogers TV, Girls World Magazine, and more  as well as Canadian Indie Week and annually at the Distillery Districts Toronto Christmas Market.

Theyve started their own radio show, aptly titled The Caardia Show, on Agape Greek Radio, and are co-founders and co-organizers of Youth Jam TO, an annual music festival in Toronto hosting 2,500+ attendees, as well as were in-demand public speakers with Kill It With Kindness, an anti-bullying initiative. In addition, they were recently featured in a book highlighting social activists, called Awaken Your Inner Hero.






