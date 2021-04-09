Singer/Songwriting Sisters Caardia Are 'Over You' In New Single





The new song nestles well within this stream, and is a representation of the vulnerability one can have when having feelings for someone,



The song also acknowledges self-worth, and not relying on someone else for our own happiness and validation, Celia adds. By acknowledging our thoughts, we can come to terms with the feelings we have, and start to grow from them.



Its not meant to be a representation of full recovery after hardships, they concur, but rather, the first steps in acknowledging them, and the process of getting over someone.



Over You follows the duos breakthrough EP, 2018s The Deep End  which was recorded and produced by multi-Platinum, JUNO and Canadian Country

https://open.spotify.com/track/5N8MOFAJkBpb6qH18giuzX?si=BxhkpxrMR1iUF2UVDZqsOQ



Named one of CBC Searchlights Top 10 Teens to Watch in 2020, Caardia are the recipients of both CBC Searchlights Top 50 Judges Choice (for the second year in a row) and the York Region Celebration of the Arts Bursary for vocals, as well.



Their music has been seen, heard and heralded on CBC, SiriusXM, Global, CJLO, CP24, CTV, Rogers TV, Girls World Magazine, and more  as well as Canadian Indie Week and annually at the Distillery Districts Toronto Christmas Market.



