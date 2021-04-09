It's A Series Of 'Songs From Isolation' For Singer/Songwriter Howard Lee Naylor





Its clear as a cloudless summer day that Sweet Jeanine is a love song written about someone close and dear to Naylors heart. You can hear it in his voice; theres this happy aura about his vocal phrasing and piano playing which, without fail, instills joy in the listener.



Perhaps the veteran musician is just a romantic, but once you hear lines like Now Id do anything // To feel your skin against my cheek and Now I believe that our love is for real, you know this song means a lot to him. Better yet, when a song gets you to feel warm and fuzzy and have you reflect fondly on your own love life, then you know its a good one And one to remember.



The best part? This is just one of the many songs from Naylors new album, Songs from Isolation that bursts forth from the heart and a place of vulnerability.

https://open.spotify.com/album/4HHgCwZ4mbLxVdRQnVK0jz?si=V00qKlxrTWmvSFYgE4az3A



On making the 10-track LP, the Penticton, BC-based artist says it was a simply a result of the global pandemic. It wasnt long after the social distancing restrictions were put in place he reached out to his producer Ian Lopez in hopes to record some new tracks he had, he recalls. The stay home (order) got really boring, but thank God I make music!



Rather than record just one single, Lopez suggested Naylor do an entirely new album, to which the musician agreed.

Here we are, he offers. Ten new songs, all recorded and created in the most stressful manner I've ever done.

With that said I'm proud of the way it turned out.



Songs from Isolation was officially released to the world on October 2, 2020, more than half a year after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic left the word at a standstill. The labour of love serves as Naylors second solo studio album, and follows his 2017 debut, Possibilities.



