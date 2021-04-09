Lola Lennox Releases Single 'Wherever You Go' Today



Twitter: @lola_lennox New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter and musician, Lola Lennox releases brand new single Wherever You Go with accompanying music video today.Wherever You Go is produced by Braeden Wright and co-produced by Annie Lennox. It follows Lolas critically acclaimed singles Back At Wrong (which received high rotation on Radio 2 after it was added to their A playlist), and La La Love Me which entered the Top 10 of the UK Radio Airplay Charts and was most played record on Radio 2 in January this year. Hot on the heels of releasing Wherever You Go Lola Lennox will be joined by the BBC Orchestra to perform a house music session for Ken Bruce on Radio 2 on the 15th April.Wherever You Go - written by Lola Lennox alongside Andy Stochansky and Hailey Collier - showcases Lolas powerful voice and aptitude for songwriting. Inspired by Lolas own experience of moving far from home and embarking on a life elsewhere while managing long distance relationships with those she loves, Wherever You Go is a reminder that despite the challenges of feeling isolated, we can all feel connected if we use a little imagination. ​"I am used to the feeling of having my heart in two places. Its a transient emotion that stretches across cities and oceans. Says Lola. I wrote Wherever You Go about missing people. I moved to LA a few years ago, leaving behind friends, family and memories. Whilst navigating a new life in America, I clung to the people I left behind; losing them was a hard part of growing up and pursuing my dreams in music. Despite the song reflecting the challenges of longing, I wanted the music to feel positive and express the excitement that comes with having people in your life to love. Managing long-distance relationships is a lesson in letting go and being receptive to whatever outcome life hands you; that openness is the place the music came from. Over time Ive seen how the message of Wherever You Go has evolved whilst the world has changed so much. In 2020, we all had to adapt to a life far apart from those we love.The accompanying music video for Lolas Wherever You Go is directed by Emmy-nominated and award winning South African director Natalie Johns (Sam Smith, Annie Lennox, Theophilus London) and choreographed by Sadie Wilking. Juxtaposing the wide, open scenery of Point Mugu and Mulholland Drive and the LA city by night, it follows Lola and her friends as they embark on a road trip through the day and into the night, to dance amidst a concrete jungle of sprawling traffic and city lights, and watch the sunrise from the oceans edge, where dawn breaks against the blue and grey hues of waves and sky.I wanted the music video for Wherever You Go to express a sense of freedom, of letting go of control and following your intuition, and to convey a sense of hearts stretching across oceans and sky. Says Lola.Earmarked as an artist to watch by everyone from The Sunday Times, Music Week and NME to Vogue Italia, Wonderland Magazine and Numero, Lola Lennox will be releasing her debut long player project in 2021. It will feature La La Love Me, Back At Wrong and Wherever You Go alongside brand new tracks recorded in sessions with the likes of Jon Green (Kylie Minogue, James Bay, Paloma Faith), Carl Ryden (David Guetta, Alexandra Burke) and Dan Muckala (Leona Lewis, LeAnn Rimes). Music has been in Lolas blood from as long as she can remember. She has played the piano and sung from seven years old, written songs from the age of fifteen, and earned a place at the Royal Academy of Music. 2020 saw Lola duet with her mother, Annie Lennox, for their much talked about performance of There Must Be An Angel for Global Citizen One World: Together At Home to an audience of over 270 million viewers. While in 2019 she collaborated with Goldfrapps Will Gregory on the soundtrack for the Serengeti docu-series, which was narrated by Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyongo and aired in over 35 countries around the world (including the UK on BBC and the U.S. on Discover Network).www.lolalennox.comInstagram: @lolalennoxFacebook @lolalennoxmusicTwitter: @lola_lennox



