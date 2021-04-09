Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 09/04/2021

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Release New Single 'Albatross'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On February 25, 2020, mere days before the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the UK, as the ongoing pandemic necessitated the suspension of modern society, a very special concert took place at the legendary Palladium in London celebrating the songs of Peter Green and the original incarnation of Fleetwood Mac.

The audience at that sold out show witnessed something unique at what would be the last live concert anyone would attend until further notice. This show also now takes on a particularly poignant meaning, with the unfortunate passing of Peter Green in July 2020.
The players gathered were an all-star cast and all of the musicians present that night had a deep and frequently far-fetched, cosmic connection to the songs.

The participants that night included Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman. Legendary producer Glyn Johns joined as the executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.






