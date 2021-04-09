Inspired By The New York Experience, Peak Futures Shares Earthy Soul And Jazz Single 'Broadway'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of singles Tapestry and Orion, the international six-piece collective Peak Futures shares third single Broadway. As the name suggests, the song is taken from the New York chapter of the band's forthcoming album Colours of the Sun.

Founder Chris Hills says of the song: "I lived in New York for 12 years - arriving there like so many others with hopes and dreams. When Joe [Bernie] wrote the lyrics over some progressions we had they resonated with me on so many levels. It's about a character who comes to the city struggling to make a new life, but who is still tied to their past. Like the generations of musicians that went before me, living in New York had an influence on my musical sensibility that's hard to overstate."



Produced mainly in remote sessions during the pandemic, the band lean into their soul forebears on this track, relying on a stripped-back Muscle Shoals-esque rhythm section to support Joe Bernie and Eva Brooks' lush vocal harmonies.



Founded by bassist and guitarist Chris Hills, Peak Futures consist of Sara De Santis (piano), Joe Bernie (vocals), Pauli the PSM (drums), Eva Brooks (vocals) and Rebecca Freckleton (vocals). The group came together following Chris return to London from New York back in 2019 when he bumped into Sara De Santis and Joe Bernie. The three musicians quickly became good friends and ended up being instrumental in bringing Hills musical ideas to life.



Speaking on fond memories of this encounter, Chris Hills shares: I had a bunch of ideas that they just transformed into living, breathing songs as soon as we started working together. Once we got demos down I knew that bringing in Pauli and Tom Marsh on drums would add another dimension.



