Mortal Kombat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available April 16, 2021

The soundtrack release date is set for April 16 and features 24 tracks by Wallfisch, who interpreted the films themes and emphasized the storys hard-driving, visceral action through his music. Fans will be thrilled to hear the composers heart-pumping score, which includes themes for such characters as Lord Raiden, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Cole Young, Shang Tsung, Liu Kang, and Kung Lao, among others, and epic battle themes from the film, including Kano v Reptile and Sub-Zero v Cole Young.



Mortal Kombat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available April 16. The first single, Techno Syndrome 2021 (Mortal Kombat) is now available, and the full album track list is as follows. All music by



1. Techno Syndrome 2021 (Mortal Kombat):

2. Hanzo Hasashi

3. Lord Raiden

4. Bi-Han

5. Shang Tsung

6. Cole Young

7. Birthmark

8. Sonya Blade

9. Kano v Reptile

10. Liu Kang

11. The Great Protector

12. Sub-Zero

13. Kung Lao

14. Origins

15. Kabal

16. Goro

17. Arcana

18. Jax Briggs

19. The Void

20. The Tournament

21. Sub-Zero v Cole Young

22. I Am Scorpion

23. We Fight as One

24. Get Over Here



From New Line Cinema, Mortal Kombat was helmed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker



In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritageor why Outworld's Sorcerer Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt him down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earths greatest champions against the enemies from Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcanathe immense power from within his soulin time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?



The diverse international cast reflects the global nature of the brand, with talent spanning the worlds of film, television and martial arts. The ensemble includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young;



McQuoid directed from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Russo, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter,



Bringing the hugely popular property to the big screen, McQuoid led a team of Australian and U.S. filmmakers, including director of photography Germain McMicking, production designer Naaman Marshall, editors Dan Lebental and Scott Gray, visual effects supervisor Chris Godfrey, costume designer Cappi Ireland and fight choreographer Chan Griffin. The music is by



New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, Mortal Kombat. The film is set for release nationwide in theaters and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Mortal Kombat is rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references.





Wallfischs other recent projects include Neil Marshall's Hellboy; Academy Award Best Picture nominee, Ted Melfi's Hidden Figures (in collaboration with

In recent years, Wallfisch has also scored Gore Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness; the Steven Spielberg-produced short film Auschwitz, directed by

