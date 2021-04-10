Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/04/2021

Gwen Stefani & Saweetie Team Up On Empowering 'Slow Clap'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global superstar Gwen Stefani adds yet another iconic pop collaboration to her catalog with the release of Slow Clap featuring the multi-platinum rap star Saweetie. The empowering track, Stefani's first single of 2021, is inspired by a mash up of sounds with Saweetie's unabashed verses. Slow Clap" featuring Saweetie is available now at all digital retailers via Interscope Records/Universal Music.
The "Slow Clap" video was directed by Sophie Muller, a long-time Stefani collaborator who also helmed the memorable clips for No Doubt's "Don't Speak" and Gwen's solo track "Wind It Up."

With lyrics about embracing resilience and staying confident despite feeling like an underdog, "Slow Clap" is classic Gwen: "Been the champion, rang the bell / Rocked the bottom, been through hell," she sings. "Climbed the mountain, now I'm well / I just feel like coming back for the belt." Saweetie, whose forthcoming debut album featuring recent drops with Doja Cat ("Best Friend") and Demi Lovato ("My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend"), reinforces this confidence with bold and unapologetic lines: "My favorite position is CEO check the stats / Me and Gwen Stefani snatchin wigs on the track."

Slow Clap builds on the momentum of Let Me Reintroduce Myself, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart upon its release. In 2020, Stefani also had two No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with fiancé Blake Shelton, Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere, and reissued her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with two new songs, including Here This Christmas co-written with Ryan Tedder.

A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist, among other accomplishments. To date, shes sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also spent five seasons as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series The Voice where she led contestant Carter Rubin to be crowned the season 19 winner. The classic warmth of Slow Clap sets the tone for what fans can expect from Stefani as she plans to release more music this year.






Most read news of the week
Award-winning Anaya Music Drops "Rising Sun", A New Album Full Of Light And Hope
Twin XL Talks New Music Video And Radio Single 'Slow Heart'
iHeartMedia And FOX Announce Nominees For The 2021 'iHeartRadio Music Awards'
Cercle Brings DJ Mixes To Apple Music
Jeremiah Fraites Shares Tribute To Kurt Cobain With Instrumental Piano Cover Of 'Heart-Shaped Box'
Dave Grohl To Publish New Book With Dey Street Books
Lee Rocker Of The Stray Cats Joins Forces With 'Complexions Contemporary Ballet' Starting 4/25
Kanye West Documentary 21 Years In The Making Sells To Netflix For $30M
Broken Fires Return With New Single 'Dreamer'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.5686271 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022437572479248 secs