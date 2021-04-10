J Balvin & Khalid Make Iconic Collaboration With Their New Single 'Otra Noche Sin Ti'





Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid, who was named one of Times Most Influential People of 2019, has taken the world by storm since his first single, the 5x platinum Location (released right before his high school graduation) exploded onto the scene leading to a major label deal with Right Hand New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, J Balvin shares a new song and video featuring Khalid, the Grammy-nominated, chart-topping and platinum-certified star. "Otra Noche Sin Ti" arrives with a Colin Tilley-directed video and is a hypnotic call to an ex-lover. A seamless blend of slow perreo and R&B, the song effortlessly bounces from vocalist to vocalist and their delivery in both Spanish and English. Produced by up-and-coming talent Lexus and songwriter Keityn ("Tusa" and " Chica Ideal "), the song is the third offering from J Balvin's forthcoming album following previously-released singles "Tu Veneno," which Consequence of Sound called a "dance-able slice of reggaetón gold," and "Ma G," which Billboard said "marks a return to Balvins rap roots.""Otra Noche Sin Ti" also arrives following "Tu Veneno" debuting at #1 on the Latin Airplay Charts and Latin Rhythm Charts, and his collaboration with Karol G, "Location," climbing to the #1 spot just days later. These mark J Balvin's 28th and 29th songs to go #1, the artist making Billboard history as he becomes the Latin urban artist with the most #1 songs on the chart. J Balvin is one of the most consumed multiplatinum artists today. He has over 48 billion career streams and more than 55 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making him the most-listened-to Latin artist on the platform and the sixth in the world, while also being the first Latin artist to reach one billion streams on Apple Music. His influence and reach transcend cultural boundaries; Balvin was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, is the only Latin artist with a collaboration with Jordan (which sold out in a minute), awarded in the Guinness World Record as the artist with the most nominations to a single Latin Grammy award show in its 21 year history, is the third superstar  and the first ever Latin artist  to get a signature meal on the McDonalds menu, named one of Forbes' 50 Most Creative from Colombia, and is VEVOs most watched artist worldwide and the #1 global Latin artist on YouTube, Spotify, Deezer and Shazam. Listen to and watch "Otra Noche Sin Ti" above and stay tuned for more from J Balvin coming soon."Reggaeton's Global Ambassador" - 4-time LATIN GRAMMY winner J Balvin is now one of the Top 10 streaming artists in 11 different countries on Spotify and Top 10 in 14 countries on Apple Music, regardless of language, and has developed a legion of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace. His latest album, Colores, saw both critical acclaim and commercial success. With "Blanco," " Morado " and "Rojo" going #1, J Balvin became the artist with the most #1 songs on the Latin Airplay charts in history, with 29 of his songs earning that spot over the course of his career. Most recently, his collaboration with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, "UN DÍA (ONE DAY)," has garnered over 900M streams and is RIAA certified Diamond. With his music and impact on the culture, Balvin has cemented himself as not only a leader of Reggaeton but as a torchbearer of the new state of Latin music by continuously expanding the limits of the genre and paving the way for "la nueva escuela."Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid, who was named one of Times Most Influential People of 2019, has taken the world by storm since his first single, the 5x platinum Location (released right before his high school graduation) exploded onto the scene leading to a major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records followed by the release of his debut album, the double platinum certified, American Teen. His sophomore album Free Spirit, released to critical acclaim in 2019, was declared a New York Times Critics Pick and was called superb by the Associated Press. The album, which has been certified platinum by the RIAA, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and features the Grammy nominated multi-format #1 single Talk. Free Spirit has garnered over 5 billion worldwide streams. Khalid, who has been called a pop prodigy by Rolling Stone has been streamed over 16 billion times worldwide across all partners, has been nominated for 6 Grammys and has won numerous awards including 6 Billboard Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards, a Teen Choice Award, a MTV Video Music Award and a MTV Woodie Award. Khalid has collaborated with some of musics biggest stars including his #1 singles Love Lies (with Normani), Eastside (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Marshmello and more. The Mayor and Council of the City of El Paso honoured Khalid with a Key To The City marking September 13th, 2018 Khalid Day. Khalid, alongside his mother, launched The Great Khalid Foundation, which is committed to helping families by alleviating a burden of need. Khalid recently wrapped up his Free Spirit World Tour which took him to arenas all over the globe in 2019. Khalid kicked off 2020 by releasing his critically acclaimed track Eleven and his smash Know Your Worth with Disclosure. Khalid was recently named the youngest artist to reach 15 billion streams on Spotify alone and was just named BMIs Songwriter of the Year (alongside Post Malone.)



