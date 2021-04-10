Luke Bryan Releases Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition), Out Today





He was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was twice named the Entertainer of the Year by BOTH the Academy of Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge Luke Bryan releases the deluxe version of his #1 debuting, RIAA gold certified, and ACM nominated album BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) today. The deluxe album adds six new songs to its original 10 tracks. Luke performed a few of the songs from the project for his fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 7 and Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need To Know on April 9. More appearances are planned for May.American Idols fourth season on ABC continues through May 23 with Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as celebrity judges. Idol is back in the studio again tonight for more All Star Duets and Solo Rounds with a LIVE studio audience of Idol super-fans who will be seated in pods with their immediate household, masked and ready for an incredible night of music. And for the first time this season, voting began with last nights show and continues following tonights duet episode. Four contestants will be eliminated from each duet group. Top 16 results will be revealed next week during the April 11th episode.Announced earlier this week, Luke will perform on the 56th Annual ACM Awards set for April 18. He is nominated as Entertainer of the Year and for Album of the Year for BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE.BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) is available now and limited edition t-shirt and boxsets are also available exclusively in Lukes official store. The album currently contains four #1s: Knockin Boots, What She Wants Tonight, One Margarita, and Down To One, which became Lukes 26th #1 career single.BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) :1. Knockin' Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)9. Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)NEW TRACKS11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)16. Floatin This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)Luke wrapped 2020 as Billboards Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning on their charts with 11 #1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine #1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade.Since his debut in 2009, Luke has garnered 26 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Luke has also tallied 14.6 Billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.Lukes seven headline concert tours have played for 12 million fans including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring Break shows and six sold-out Crash My Playa concert events.He was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was twice named the Entertainer of the Year by BOTH the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. In total Luke has won over 40 music awards including seven ACM awards including his honor as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two CMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award and more. Luke was also named the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck and the Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) 2021 honored him with the Artist Humanitarian Award this February.



