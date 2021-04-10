Cande Y Paulo Announce Debut Album, Cande Y Paulo, Released On June 4, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cande y Paulo, the Argentinian duo who caught the attention of the world when a performance of Barro Tal Vez, an achingly intense but minimalist Argentine rock classic went viral on YouTube amassing over 12 million views, today announce their debut. The self-titled album will be released on June 4th through the iconic Decca Records/Universal Music.



On the single, Tuyo, released today, Cande y Paulo have reimagined Brazilian singer-songwriter Rodrigo Amarantes bolero, famous for being the theme to Netflixs international hit series, Narcos. This sensual yet haunting version evokes a candle lit dinner as much as it does an epic road trip worthy of the vast expanse of their native Argentina. The opening slow dance between the classical guitar and double bass is transcended by Candes soft yet dark vocal which is then transported somewhere warm by Paulos Latin jazz piano.



Cande y Paulo comment, This modern Latin American standard was suddenly catapulted around the world and the nature of its journey struck a chord with our own personal story which is why we felt it belonged on our debut album. It was only written a few years ago and yet from the first time you hear it, it sounds like one you've known your whole life. Rodrigo Amarantes genius lies in making something so contemporary sound so traditional and our approach was to be as respectful as possible to its simplicity. Very little was needed to make this song work.



Cande y Paulo are Cande Buasso and Paulo Carrizo. Like many of the great love affairs, the scenes of this unusual partnership were sewn long before the couple went to work on Barro Tal Vez. San Juan  a city of 120,000 nestled in the Tulúm valley with a stunning desert landscape  has no major record labels but is home to a thriving independent music scene: a giant family, Cande calls it, preserving a kind of village life. Incredibly, the pair first met when she was fifteen, a restlessly creative child who had told her mother at four that she fully intended to be famous. Paulo, a multi-instrumentalist and arranger equally at home in classical and rock music (his latest album with The Paulo Carrizo Trio combines flamenco and jazz) gave Cande some piano lessons.



For several years Paulos work as a keyboardist took him into the mainstream rock scene in Buenos Aires, before he returned to San Juan to find his former pupil, who is self-taught in opera and jazz, rapidly mastering a unique combination of vocals and double bass. The couple argue about pretty much everything  apart from their music, which allows them an almost telepathic communication of notes and space.



Their debut album, recorded and produced in LA alongside multi-Grammy award winning Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock), is a beautiful collection of re-worked songs including, I Fall In Love Too Easily, Summertime, Treaty The Thrill Is Gone, Sugar Mountain, Tuyo and of course, the song that started it all for the duo, Barro Tal Vez.



Cande y Paulo comment on their debut album release, Since our paths were reunited on that original performance of Barro Tal Vez, we have experienced the most incredible of adventures. Its had everything from around the world travel, a Hollywood recording session, a global pandemic, repatriation, but most of all its had a lot of music. This will forever be the soundtrack to an incredible moment of our lives and we look forward to sharing it And so the adventure continues!



