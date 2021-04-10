Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth '76 Released On Multiple Formats Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On April 9, Eagle Rock Entertainment is proud to release Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth 76 as a DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, limited edition 2LP+DVD, and digital video, capturing the bands historic performance in England on August 21, 1976.
Featuring the legendary line-up of Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Leon Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, Billy Powell, and The Honkettes, this set was part of a daylong festival which also boasted the likes of Todd Rundgrens Utopia, 10cc, and headliners The Rolling Stones.
This footage, originally only available via the 1996 film Freebird...The Movie, was intercut with interviews and other performance footage. Now Live At Knebworth 76 presents the pure concert experience in its entirety, delivering the show as it happened that day. Kicking off with opening number Workin for MCA, Lynyrd Skynyrd
ignited a powerhouse performance before over 150,000 attendees. Displaying the renowned triple guitar attack of Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, and Steve Gaines with Ronnie Van Zants signature vocals, Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth 76 showcases fiery performances of such beloved classic rock anthems as Sweet Home Alabama, Gimme Three Steps, and of course, Free Bird.
As a bonus, the Blu-ray set also features the full-length documentary If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd. Originally released in 2018, the film is an in-depth exploration of the bands music and history.
Over 40 years after their inception, Lynyrd Skynyrd
continues their legacy as icons of American music. Carrying on after the tragic 1977 plane crash, with sales beyond 30 million worldwide and 60 albums to their name, Lynyrd Skynyrd
remain etched as pivotal forebearers of Southern Rock.
Lynyrd Skynyrd
line-up:
Ronnie Van Zant
(Lead Vocals)
Gary Rossington (Guitar)
Allen Collins (Guitar)
Steve Gaines (Guitar / Backing Vocals)
Leon Wilkeson (Bass / Backing Vocals)
Artimus Pyle (Drums / Percussion)
Billy Powell (Keyboards / Piano)
Honkettes:
Cassie
Gaines (Background Vocals)
JoJo Billingsley (Background Vocals)
Leslie
Hawkins (Background Vocals)
TRACK LISTING:
DVD/BD/CD 2LP
Workin For MCA
I Aint The One
Saturday Night Special
Searching
Whiskey Rock-A-Roller
Travelin Man
Gimme Three Steps
Call Me The Breeze
T For Texas
Sweet Home Alabama
Free Bird