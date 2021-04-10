Olivia Lunny Releases New Single 'Sad To See You Happy,' Out Today



Canadian singer/songwriter



By the time she was 14, Lunny had taken the stage at the Winnipeg Folk Festival as part of the Stingray Young Performers Program (a showcase of young talent from across Canada), performing three of her original songs to a crowd of 40,000. As she honed her performance chops by gigging in local coffeehouses, Lunny independently released her debut EP, a 2018 effort that led to her WCMA nomination. Thanks to that breakout success, she soon caught the ear of the producers of music-talent competition show The Launch, then emerged as a winner on the shows second seasona triumph that resulted in the early-2019 release of I Got You. Building on that momentum, Lunny next brought her electrifying live performance to high-profile events like WE Day in both Winnipeg and Ottawa, along with an opening slot for



As she moved forward with her music career, Lunny sharpened her sound and brought her more sophisticated sensibilities to Blacklight, a powerfully hypnotic 2019 track created with the Juno Award-nominated duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine. In the making of To the Ones I Loved, Lunny purposely channeled even more vulnerability into her songwriting, a quality that infuses standout tracks like Bedsheetsan acoustic-guitar-laced ballad hailed by Ones to Watch as heart-wrenching. As the EP drew widespread attention, she soon scored her label deal with Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a breakout year in 2020, Canadian pop sensation Olivia Lunny is having a pivotal moment and is about to make a global impact. Sad to See You Happy is a very fun, vibrant song at first glance, the lyrics however, are subtly darker and reminiscent. The contradiction of these two make for a unique combo and will hopefully leave the listeners intrigued and dancing along!The macabre undertones of the lyrics are come to life in the official video for the track, which is out now. Although LAs golden hour tint and the palm trees make it look as though Olivia is living life through carefree, rose-tinted shades, it soon becomes apparent that shes moved into a new house right next door to the ex that shes trying so helplessly to forget. Olivia is dropped into a world of toxicity and jealousy and the video explores the rollercoaster of emotions that people experience universally as they journey through a relationship ending. The visual is a playful, explosive colour wheel with Olivia expertly channeling the character of a crazed ex-lover with her sights set firmly on revenge. But is all as it appears to be on the other side of the garden fence?"Sad To See You Happy" is a versatile taste of Olivias music catalogue that has made the multi-hyphenate one of the most exciting new voices in the pop galaxy.Canadian singer/songwriter Olivia Lunny delivers a dynamic breed of alt-pop, instantly infectious but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit with her 2019 single I Got You. With her recent milestones including winning the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation and inking her own label imprint distribution deal with Universal Music, the 22-year-old artist is now set to release her full-length debut: a self-titled body of work centered on her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics.By the time she was 14, Lunny had taken the stage at the Winnipeg Folk Festival as part of the Stingray Young Performers Program (a showcase of young talent from across Canada), performing three of her original songs to a crowd of 40,000. As she honed her performance chops by gigging in local coffeehouses, Lunny independently released her debut EP, a 2018 effort that led to her WCMA nomination. Thanks to that breakout success, she soon caught the ear of the producers of music-talent competition show The Launch, then emerged as a winner on the shows second seasona triumph that resulted in the early-2019 release of I Got You. Building on that momentum, Lunny next brought her electrifying live performance to high-profile events like WE Day in both Winnipeg and Ottawa, along with an opening slot for Lionel Richie at Torontos Budweiser Stage.As she moved forward with her music career, Lunny sharpened her sound and brought her more sophisticated sensibilities to Blacklight, a powerfully hypnotic 2019 track created with the Juno Award-nominated duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine. In the making of To the Ones I Loved, Lunny purposely channeled even more vulnerability into her songwriting, a quality that infuses standout tracks like Bedsheetsan acoustic-guitar-laced ballad hailed by Ones to Watch as heart-wrenching. As the EP drew widespread attention, she soon scored her label deal with Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music, and quickly got to work on her first full-length effort  which fans can expect later this year.



