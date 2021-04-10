Benny Sings' Music Featuring Mac Demarco, Emily King, Cautious Clay, KYLE, Tom Misch Out Today (Stones Throw)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Benny Sings has released his new album Music
today on Stones Throw. The 10-song project features collaborations across genres including Mac DeMarco, Emily King, KYLE, Tom Misch and Cautious Clay. The album leads off todays NPR Musics New Music
Friday show (Benny is a 2-time NPR Tiny Desk alum), and featured at Spin, American Songwriter, DIY and beyond.
Tonight at 9pm ET / 9pm PT Benny will celebrate the album release with his first global livestream concert. He will perform selections from Music
and his catalog with his full band, under the stars, at The Planetarium in his hometown of Amsterdam. Pay what you want tickets and more details here: https://www.bennysings.com/livestream/
"Wow. I started releasing tracks for this album early 2020, and what a year that has been. I worked hard on finishing it the whole year, and it feels so good to be releasing it finally. Its time to party. Cant wait to share the music, lets celebrate the year to come! says Benny.
Music
has recently been spotlighted via a Zane Lowe World First Premiere on Apple 1, KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic, KEXP, Lightning 100, BBC 6 Music, coverage from Pitchfork, The Fader, HYPEBEAST, MOJO, OkayPlayer, performances on international TV, La Blogotheque and beyond.
The singles released from Music
thus far include Rolled Up featuring Mac DeMarco, Nobodys Fault featuring Tom Misch, and Here It Comes, and have also over 15 million Spotify streams and counting, plus placements on a wide array of key playlists across Spotify, Apple and Deezer.
Bennys songs are sophisticated and easy to fall in love with, earworming melodies and sticky choruses the result of years of craft that have made him the ultimate songwriters songwriter. Few musicians can claim to count Rex Orange
County, (with whom Benny co-wrote and performed on the platinum single, Loving Is Easy), Free Nationals, Goldlink, Cornelius, Mayer Hawthorne, John Mayer, Rita Ora, Anderson .Paak, Kenny Beats and Mac DeMarco
as fans and collaborators, but the attraction is easy understand.
It's hard to feel bad when you listen to Benny Sings...a breezy, carefree collection of songs full of light and air - NPR Music
Benny Sings throwback groove...sounds like a cross between the Bee Gees
and The Stylistics - Consequence of Sound
"[Music] like most of Bennys workis infectious and light, all while retaining a sense of deeper meaning" - American Songwriter
Strangely uplifting heartbreak pop from this eccentric Dutch singer, beloved of everyone from Rita Ora
to Mac DeMarco - The Times UK
An album that shines its brightest light on Sings himself...Music sees this prolific musician finally move centre stage - Clash, 8 out of 10
One of the most satisfying elements of Bennys sound is its restraint, layers are minimal with every instrument earning its spot leaving zero clutter - Music is clean listening at its finest - DIY, 4 out of 5 stars
Sings goes for sonic cohesion on his latest album...he succeeds marvelously - GigList
Benny Sings is ready to become a household name in his own right - Sunday Mail UK
The album is a blast. Berkestijns songs all traipse down the sunnier side of the street...Everything is so crisp, clean and minimal, which highlights the simple pleasures of his songwriting - Northern Transmissions
Music
Tracklist
Nobodys Fault (feat. Tom Misch)
Here It Comes
Sunny Afternoon
Rolled Up (feat. Mac DeMarco)
Lost Again
Break Away
Kid (feat. KYLE)
Run Right Back (feat. Cautious Clay)
Miracles (feat. Emily King)
Music.