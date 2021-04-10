Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/04/2021

Phabo Debuts Sultry New Track 'Slippery' Ft. Destin Conrad

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA-based R&B artist and longtime collaborator of Kehlani, Jahkoy, Kyle Dion and more, Phabo releases his new single Slippery via Soulection Records & Over Everything. Produced by LosHendrix (SZA, Giveon, Childish Gambino), the single harks back to the pioneering classic soul and R&B sounds of artists like DAngelo and Questlove, the original Soulquarians.

Slippery depicts Phabo in Los Angeles rush hour traffic on a journey to see his muse before her interest fades with the California sunset. Lines like just pick up your intercom when I pull up set the tone for Phabos optimism and his curiosity, revealing an intimate side of a musician caught up in his work. Phabo is joined by singer/songwriter/YouTuber Destin Conrad on Slippery, whose smooth tone adds contrast to the heavy bass-driven track.

"Slippery was something I was excited to do because male duets seem to be a thing of the past, says Phabo. I wanted to bring that back to life one time and felt that Destin was the perfect R&B fit to get it done."

One of the most talented and hardworking artists/writers in LA, Phabo is as gifted as he is driven. While he regularly shares the gift of his pen with artists like Kehlani, Kyle Doin and Jahkoy, he has shown the world his ability to transition into artist mode with ease. Phabo found his musical inspiration at church, where he learned simple yet enrapturing melodies and chord progressions that season his music today. Meanwhile, high school freestyle rap battles helped him pass the time and tighten his lyrical abilities. In 2014, Phabo created the four part mixtape Ratchet & Blues, which showcases the depths of his versatility as both a rapper and a singer. Having mastered the power of storytelling and expression during the quadripartite release, Phabos new music is a reflection of the heights he has reached.

Over Everything is a non-profit label and artist empowerment organization that aims to push the music industry towards fair and equitable practices by supplying free education for indie artists and their teams (short form videos, workshops, cheat-sheets) and offering direct development & release support to the artists they believe in. With the motto Art Over Everything // Purpose Over Profit, Over Everything serves its portfolio of rising artists by developing the right team, distribution and/or label partners and providing access to legal counsel to protect them before they secure representation of their own. Through the democratization of music industry knowledge, artists will be able to better protect themselves from predatory scenarios and contracts; thereby influencing labels to respond with new standards and more equitable deal structures. More information at overeverything.org

Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulections growth has been organic and fruitful.
https://soulection.com/
https://www.instagram.com/soulection/
https://twitter.com/Soulection
https://soundcloud.com/soulection






Most read news of the week
Award-winning Anaya Music Drops "Rising Sun", A New Album Full Of Light And Hope
Twin XL Talks New Music Video And Radio Single 'Slow Heart'
iHeartMedia And FOX Announce Nominees For The 2021 'iHeartRadio Music Awards'
Cercle Brings DJ Mixes To Apple Music
Dave Grohl To Publish New Book With Dey Street Books
Lee Rocker Of The Stray Cats Joins Forces With 'Complexions Contemporary Ballet' Starting 4/25
Kanye West Documentary 21 Years In The Making Sells To Netflix For $30M
Doja Cat Enlists SZA For Forthcoming New Single 'Kiss Me More'
Swedish Pop Star Enoka Releases Her Energy-infused & Feel-good Dance-Pop Single 'I'm Alive'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084620 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018799304962158 secs