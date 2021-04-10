Phabo Debuts Sultry New Track 'Slippery' Ft. Destin Conrad





Slippery depicts Phabo in Los Angeles rush hour traffic on a journey to see his muse before her interest fades with the California sunset. Lines like just pick up your intercom when I pull up set the tone for Phabos optimism and his curiosity, revealing an intimate side of a musician caught up in his work. Phabo is joined by singer/songwriter/YouTuber Destin Conrad on Slippery, whose smooth tone adds contrast to the heavy bass-driven track.



"Slippery was something I was excited to do because male duets seem to be a thing of the past, says Phabo. I wanted to bring that back to life one time and felt that Destin was the perfect R&B fit to get it done."



One of the most talented and hardworking artists/writers in LA, Phabo is as gifted as he is driven. While he regularly shares the gift of his pen with artists like Kehlani, Kyle Doin and Jahkoy, he has shown the world his ability to transition into artist mode with ease. Phabo found his musical inspiration at church, where he learned simple yet enrapturing melodies and chord progressions that season his music today. Meanwhile, high school freestyle rap battles helped him pass the time and tighten his lyrical abilities. In 2014, Phabo created the four part mixtape Ratchet & Blues, which showcases the depths of his versatility as both a rapper and a singer. Having mastered the power of storytelling and expression during the quadripartite release, Phabos new music is a reflection of the heights he has reached.



Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulections growth has been organic and fruitful.

