Rob McAllister Releases Ambient Neoclassical Project "Music Within"



Like watching the sun set upon a quiet hilltop on a summer night, Reverie is a tranquil, relaxing, and beautifully mellow composition. Featuring the arrangement of soft, gradual piano keystrokes adjoined with the alleviating reverb of the synthesizer, Reverie rounds out with warming strums of an electric guitar.



The resulting dreamy sound flows through ears with ease, settling in the crevices of minds, and instilling audiences with a sense of peace. Within you, theres a place of escape; a place to reflect, reminisce and wonder; a place thats all your own, he expresses. I hope this music might offer an escape for those experiencing a difficult time right now.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1ogURXkJKrVuyFqlY1Is10?si=c70c510ad46f4a62



The single will be appearing on his upcoming album, Finding Stillness II  a continuation of 2018s Finding Stillness  which embodies the same calming, meditative atmosphere as its previous counterpart.

Its a natural direction for the Toronto-based artist, and one thats connecting with audiences deeply; his Spotify streams sit at upwards of 2.2 Million+ alone.



From his roots as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist, along with his experience as a modern classical composer, McAllister has developed a keen gift to create impassioned music which can speak to his audiences souls without the use of words. His contributions as a television and film score composer (having recently co-scored the soundtrack to the Town of Widows documentary) have only enriched his ability to connect even deeper with a listeners emotions.



