Rob McAllister Releases Ambient Neoclassical Project "Music Within"

Canadian composer Rob McAllisters ambient, neoclassical project Music
Within is set to soothe thoughts and ease minds with his new, dream-like single, Reverie.
Like watching the sun set upon a quiet hilltop on a summer night, Reverie is a tranquil, relaxing, and beautifully mellow composition. Featuring the arrangement of soft, gradual piano keystrokes adjoined with the alleviating reverb of the synthesizer, Reverie rounds out with warming strums of an electric guitar.
The resulting dreamy sound flows through ears with ease, settling in the crevices of minds, and instilling audiences with a sense of peace. Within you, theres a place of escape; a place to reflect, reminisce and wonder; a place thats all your own, he expresses. I hope this music might offer an escape for those experiencing a difficult time right now.
https://open.spotify.com/track/1ogURXkJKrVuyFqlY1Is10?si=c70c510ad46f4a62
The single will be appearing on his upcoming album, Finding Stillness II a continuation of 2018s Finding Stillness which embodies the same calming, meditative atmosphere as its previous counterpart.
Its a natural direction for the Toronto-based artist, and one thats connecting with audiences deeply; his Spotify streams sit at upwards of 2.2 Million+ alone.
From his roots as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist, along with his experience as a modern classical composer, McAllister has developed a keen gift to create impassioned music which can speak to his audiences souls without the use of words. His contributions as a television and film score composer (having recently co-scored the soundtrack to the Town of Widows documentary) have only enriched his ability to connect even deeper with a listeners emotions.
Reverie was written and performed by Music
Within in Toronto, Ontario. The single was engineered, produced and mixed by Rob McAllister with mastering handled by Justin Gray.